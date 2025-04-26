Bengals Signing Ohio State UDFA C Seth McLaughlin

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are signing undrafted Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin to a deal.

McLaughlin, 23, began his career at Alabama in 2020 and wound up transferring to Ohio State in 2024.

He earned several awards in 2024, winning the National Championship, Rimington Trophy, First-team All-Big Ten, Consensus All-American, and an additional National Championship in 2020.

During his five-year college career, McLaughlin appeared in 47 games, 10 with the Ohio State Buckeyes.