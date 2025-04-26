Bengals Signing Ohio State UDFA C Seth McLaughlin

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are signing undrafted Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin to a deal.

Seth McLaughlin

McLaughlin, 23, began his career at Alabama in 2020 and wound up transferring to Ohio State in 2024.

He earned several awards in 2024, winning the National Championship, Rimington Trophy, First-team All-Big Ten, Consensus All-American, and an additional National Championship in 2020.

During his five-year college career, McLaughlin appeared in 47 games, 10 with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply