Steelers Designate LB Tyler Matakevich For Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have designated LB Tyler Matakevich to return from injured reserve.

Pittsburgh now has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Matakevich, 31, was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round out of Temple in 2016. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $2.4 million and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Bills signed Matakevich to a two-year contract worth $9 million and returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal in 2022. Buffalo agreed to a one-year extension with him last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he decided to re-join the Steelers on a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

In 2024, Matakevich has appeared in all 2 games for the Steelerss and recorded two total tackles.