AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Dameon Pierce, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars ST coach Heath Farwell said K Brandon McManus reached out to him about joining the team.

“Brandon reached out to me, so he’s a guy who wanted to play here,” Farwell said, via PFT. “I think that just kind of gives you a picture of where the culture has gone. We have players who are free agents after getting released saying ‘Hey coach, I would love to play here.’ It’s just a testament to what coach [Doug] Pederson has done, what the overall team is like. So it’s a guy who wanted to be here and then it was an opportunity to get better as a group. Riley [Patterson] did a really good job, but he is a guy who gives us a lot more flexibility, not only on kickoffs to pin them deep and do different things, but it gives us a longer kickoff line on Sundays.”

Texans

Texans RB Dameon Pierce is looking for more opportunities in the offense this season and wasn’t willing to reveal much of the team’s new offense to reporters.

“Oh, the more ways I can get the ball, the better, baby,” Pierce said, via TexansWire.com. “I love that. I love that. But, I’ve got a lot of great guys to look at. Most recently, probably Christian McCaffrey. He thrived last year in the league, in his offense he’s just getting out of the backfield, getting in the flat, catching hitches or whatever the case may be. There are multiple ways to get a running back the ball. We’ve got a lot of great third-down backs. A lot of guys that I can model my game after and a lot of guys that I can learn from.”

“It just really exemplifies Slo’s offense, more specially, his cut ups with the option routes, the angles, the whip routes,” Pierce said of the offense. “I’m not going to say too much because I don’t want to spill the beans too much, but, yeah.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill believes WR DeAndre Hopkins would be a good fit in Tennessee.

“We were able to connect, spend a little time together,” Tannehill said, via PFT. “Had some great conversations and we’ll see what happens as we move forward.”