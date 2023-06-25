AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Jonah Williams, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said OT Jonah Williams is still an important player for despite having him switch to right tackle after acquiring OT Orlando Brown.

“He’s a proven player. He’s played a lot of big games for us,” Taylor said, via James Rapien of FanNation. “A lot of big match ups understands what we want in our offensive lineman and he’s always done everything he could to meet those expectations.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is also glad to have Williams back and doesn’t think his trade request earlier this offseason will change how he plays.

“It’s good to have him back. Whenever guys have business going on it’s always nice to get them back around the guys and see their face,” Burrow said. “We all know how hard Jonah works, the work he puts in to put his best foot forward on Sundays. I don’t think that will affect his play at all.”

Browns

When appearing on The Chico Bormann Show, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer mentions the Browns never had “any intention” of pursuing WR DeAndre Hopkins given they added WR Elijah Moore this offseason and expect him to make a terrific pairing with QB Deshaun Watson.

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had some words of advice for his teammates as the season inches closer.

“Actually, what motivated it [was] me and Lamar [Jackson] were talking in the training room the other day,” Humphrey said, via RavensWire.com. “But just talking about – a quick message – just to win a Super Bowl, you’ve got to put a lot of time and effort in, and I think, while we got in some good work [during] OTAs [organized team activities], minicamp, you’ve got this big break, [and] whether you want to hang out with your dog a lot, want to hang out with your girl a lot, want to hang out with ‘this,’ try to do as much of that as you can, because when we come back, we want everybody to be putting in as much time into football as you can. The offseasons are long – plenty of time – but when you don’t … These days, these practices … Being in the NFL, it’s a very short span compared to the rest of your life. So, I know that’s one of the things that I plan on making different in this season – putting as much time as I can [and more] than I ever have before. So, I think, if we can all echo that, be on the same one accord, I think special things can happen with this team.”