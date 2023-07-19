AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Mac Jones, Bills, Patriots, Texans

Bills

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Bills had talked through some particulars with the Cardinals and WR DeAndre Hopkins about a possible trade earlier this offseason but there was some trepidation about his fit in their skill position group.

about a possible trade earlier this offseason but there was some trepidation about his fit in their skill position group. Price was a major blocker that prevented things from ever getting off the ground between the two sides, but Breer points out that even if Hopkins had been willing to take a discount to chase a ring, those concerns over fit might have still tanked a deal.

Patriots

Patriots DB Adrian Phillips said QB Mac Jones is competing every day in practice, but they’re ready to roll with whoever OC Bill O’Brien and HC Bill Belichick decide to start at quarterback.

“Man, you’re trying to get me in trouble,” Phillips said, via PFT. “One thing I’ll say, and pretty much the only thing I’ll say is that I’m not in the meetings with them, so I don’t know what’s going on over there, but I will say that Mac is competing, all those guys are competing, and we’re going to ride with whoever’s out there. That’s a decision that’s up to Bill and those guys on offensive side, but we’re rocking with them either way and we’re just kind of worried about the defensive side.”

Texans

Texans DC Matt Burke said DB Jimmie Ward has been great for the team’s young defensive backs.

“He’s been great in that room with, again, with a guy like Jalen, obviously working with him,” Burke said, via Texans Wire. “You know, like I said, working with Jalen and kind of helping that growth along, the whole back end, it’s great.”

Burke added that Ward will help bring familiarity as he’s been in the team’s system.

“Obviously just a lot of the guys or some of the guys that we targeted to bring in from Jimmie and some of the guys on D-line that have a history in the system and familiarity, it just helps almost just keep the messaging going obviously in the locker room and those sorts of things,” Burke said.