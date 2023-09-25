AFC Notes: DeMeco Ryans, Mike Vrabel, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says LB Devin Lloyd has a right hand injury that will require more testing to be done. He also added that OL Anton Harrison‘s ankle was rolled up but his x-rays were negative. (John Shipley)
Texans
- Texans LB Denzel Perryman was fined $66,666 for unnecessary roughness.
- Texans S Jalen Pitre will return to practice this week after missing two games with a bruised lung. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud after a strong performance: “The great ones do it every week. That’s something I’ve learned about football. Eliminate the negative plays and execute on third down, keep the ball, time of possession, field position, it all goes into winning an NFL football game.” (Wilson)
- Stroud also complimented WR Tank Dell on his big game in Week 3: “I was super happy for Tank (Dell) it shows the connection he and I have. Now, it’s time to do it again. Really proud of them. That doesn’t happen without my O-line. I didn’t get sacked, I’m just learning. Those guys up front are battling.” (Wilson)
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on Stroud making big plays: “For C.J. we want to be an explosive offense, making plays down the field. It all starts with the protection. He has to have time to make those throws. He puts a nice ball out there.” (Wilson)
- Ryans also spoke about getting his first win on Sunday: “To get the first win, it’s special. It’s a lot of work. I never lose sight of the grind. I’m happy for our guys. I’m thankful to be in position to lead these men.” (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans LT Andre Dillard after a poor performance against Browns DE Myles Garrett: “We have to get better as a unit and I have to get better as an individual. I talked to him after the game and gave me his input, I am just trying to get better. He told me what he saw and what he liked about my game and what I could have done differently.” (Paul Kuharsky)
- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill on the team’s offensive struggles on Sunday: “It’s frustrating, not the way we wanted to go out and play on either side of the ball…We need to be better. It was hard to get anything going, they did a great job of getting pressure into the pocket all day.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the loss to the Browns: “We just weren’t able to get any type of rhythm, especially in a road environment. When we did have a good drive we weren’t able to finish it.” (Turron Davenport)
- Vrabel continued: “They were much, much better than we were today. Coaching, playing, the whole day. We contributed to that, but they beat us today in every area.” (Wyatt)
