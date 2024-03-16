AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Kevin Stefanski, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals S Daxton Hill has great position versatility, as he’s played a good amount of snaps in the box and as a slot corner although primarily lining up as free safety. Hill can play basically anywhere on the defense, and Cincinnati has their options open this offseason because of it.

“We’re still looking at everything. We look at not just Dax, but everybody last year when you have a year that wasn’t quite up to the standard. I think it’s just something you evaluate,” DC Lou Anarumo said, via Geoff Hobson of . “But nothing in particular there. Just keep working on it. He can do all of it. He’s got to be good at one thing and that’s what we’re working on now is being good at one thing. I think his development and his upside is huge. Nobody is down on the guy at all.”

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bengals “pushed hard” to get DT D.J. Reader back but the Lions offered a better package.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals signed DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year, $24.5 million contract with $8 million guaranteed and a $4 million roster bonus for 2024.

to a two-year, $24.5 million contract with $8 million guaranteed and a $4 million roster bonus for 2024. Wilson adds Rankins can earn $1.5 million if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year, along with $50k in workout bonuses annually and a $500k incentive for sacks.

Rankins also has a $29,412 per-game roster bonus in 2024 and a $88,235 per-game roster bonus in 2025. (Wilson)

Browns

Since being hired in 2020, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has served as the team’s offensive play-caller. Cleveland hired former Bills OC Ken Dorsey this offseason to replace Alex Van Pelt in the same role, and Dorsey served as the offensive play-caller with Buffalo since 2022.

“I think where we are right now, in our looking at the offense, putting it back together, I don’t know if that decision’s important right this minute,” Stefanski said about who will call plays, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “So, I’ll let you know as soon as I’ve made a decision.”

“You want to play through the strengths of your players. I don’t think either of us or anyone on our offensive staff believes that you have to do one thing to win in the NFL because that’s not the reality of life in the NFL. You have to be multifaceted. You have to be able to pivot in a game. You have to be versatile in what you’re doing.”

Ravens

New Ravens RB Derrick Henry looks to be a physical down-hill threat that perfectly compliments QB Lamar Jackson, and he had some things to say for those who think he’s past his prime.

“Tell them to keep watching,” Henry said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “People always going to have something to say — always going to have opinions. I’m just ready to work, ready to get things started and do my best to help this organization.”

“It really was a no-brainer for me. This is where I knew I wanted to be. I love the style, the physicality that they play with on all three phases. I feel like it fits my style of play as well.”