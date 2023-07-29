AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said QB Trevor Lawrence has taken ownership of the offense and has grown as a leader.

“It’s his offense,” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “The empowerment he feels. Yesterday, day one, we have a play on, they play a different coverage, he checks it to a different play. He would not have done that at this point last year. His communication with the skill group around him has been fantastic. We want everybody to know, this is how I’m going to react, this is what’s going to happen. That comes from communication on the practice field, in the meeting room. That’s where Trevor really has taken a huge leap from this time last year.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills on the quarterback competition this offseason: “We have competitions at all 22 positions. Offense, defense, and even going forward to special teams, as well. Every single day, you’re coming in and putting your best foot forward and being the best player you can be, making yourself better and making everybody in your room better.” ( on the quarterback competition this offseason: “We have competitions at all 22 positions. Offense, defense, and even going forward to special teams, as well. Every single day, you’re coming in and putting your best foot forward and being the best player you can be, making yourself better and making everybody in your room better.” ( Aaron Wilson

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry is one of the best in the league and shared his thoughts on the running back market, echoing others around the NFL who say the position is just as valuable as any other.

“It’s tough right now,” Henry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We’re just trying to show that we are as valuable as any other position. They use us in commercials and all over the place. We just want our share.”

“We want the same thing,” Henry added. “It seems like even if we are productive when it comes to negotiating, it’s kind of like used against us at that point. There are so many legendary RBs to have, so much knowledge. If we were able to start something like that and just have, like, a weekend, a couple of days to suck up that knowledge from those guys and their experiences, I think that’d be great.”