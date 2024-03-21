AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Tyler Boyd, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor talked about what it means to have S Vonn Bell back in Cincinnati after a season with the Panthers.

“You guys have heard me talk about Vonn a million times, and he’s the ultimate standard-setter. His process is always positive in the locker room; tremendous presence,” Taylor said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “He’s been a part of some of the biggest plays in Bengals history and we’re happy to get him back here. We’ve got to create many more of the greatest plays in Bengals history. Very happy that Vonn’s back here.”

Bell touched on how great it is for him to be back and how excited he is to be back with the Bengals.

“Amazing, amazing,” Bell said. “I’m at peace. Glad to be back. I feel warm. Glad to see a lot of familiar faces with the coaches. A lot of guys hit me up, and it’s just great to be back for sure. I think the connection with the people here, especially with the coaching staff and the guys in the locker room (was important). That locker room is very special, just going to war with your brothers. You don’t feel by yourself and that’s the No. 1 thing. I’m glad to be back. It feels like home and ready to get to it.”

Steelers

PFN’s Adam Caplan confirms the Steelers have informed both QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields that Wilson will be the starter. Caplan says one of the reasons is Wilson is new to OC Arthur Smith ‘s scheme and terminology and needs as many reps as possible to accelerate the transition.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, some people within the Steelers' organization are "not 100% on board" with signing Bengals WR Tyler Boyd. It could still happen, but Kaboly notes it doesn't seem "anywhere close to a sure thing" like it did last week.

New Eagles QB Kenny Pickett talked about what happened after the Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson: "I think the communication is what it is. It was behind closed doors. I'm confident with the way I handled it." (Andrew Siciliano)

talked about what happened after the Steelers signed QB : “I think the communication is what it is. It was behind closed doors. I’m confident with the way I handled it.” (Andrew Siciliano) Pickett responded to a question about him refusing to dress in Week 17: “There was a plan there for that game. It went down exactly the way it was planned that week.” (Siciliano)

The Steelers hired former Titans DBs coach Anthony Midget as their new assistant defensive backs coach. (Kaboly)