AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens

Deshaun Watson
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the base salary of Browns QB Deshaun Watson is $1 million, which is what will be affected should he be suspended during the 2022 NFL season.
- Pro Football Talk has the full contract details for Watson. He receives a $44.965 million signing bonus, a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022, and base salaries of $46 million in 2023-2026. The entire deal is guaranteed, with no clauses that allow forfeiture for suspension for the current allegations he’s facing.
- Attorney Tony Buzbee mentioned that no team, including the Browns, has reached out to him about the legal status of QB Deshaun Watson: “I didn’t expect them to do so, and can understand why they didn’t. But, knowing what I know, they probably should have.” (Jake Trotter)
Baker Mayfield
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports that while teams will be interested in Browns QB Baker Mayfield, the trade market for him will not be strong.
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes that Mayfield was planning to sit out the entire offseason and training camp following his trade request, which came before the Browns traded for Watson.
- She mentions Mayfield’s preferred destination is the Colts but it’s not clear what their level of interest is. It’s even a possibility the Browns will have to eat some of Mayfield’s salary to trade him to Indy. Keeping Mayfield on the roster is not an option, per Cabot.
- The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia estimates Mayfield’s trade value might be a conditional third-round pick. PFN’s Mike Kaye sees the situation similarly.
Ravens
- The Ravens had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo)
