AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Dolphins

Bengals

Bengals’ director of player personnel Duke Tobin said there are no updates on OT Jonah Williams, who recently came up as a trade candidate and is entering the final year of his contract: “He’s a valuable member of our team. If anything changes, you guys will be the first to know,” via Jay Morrisson.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson called last season a “whirlwind” and feels like he’s in a better place going into 2023.

“Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow,” Watson said, via ProFootballTalk. “Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game from where I was previously.”

Regarding his two remaining civil lawsuits, Watson referred to his legal team and feels like he’s past the situation.

“Last year, I had only been to Cleveland twice — when I came on a pre-visit and when we played,” Watson said. “Outside of that, it was my first time up here with everything going on. All of that is in the past, like I said before, and I’m looking to move forward with my life and my career, just being able to really plant myself in this community, this city and also in this organization for a very long time. Win a whole bunch of games.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski thinks Watson will be able to improve off of last season.

“For Deshaun, to have that season under his belt and those experiences and be able to learn from everything that’s happened last year into the past, I think he’ll be a better player for it,” Stefanski said. “I think we’ll all be better for everything we’ve been through.”

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have spent “considerable time” with the top tight end prospects in this year’s draft class.

The Dolphins specifically worked out South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft on campus and spent time with Iowa’s Sam LaPorta and Penn State’s Brenton Strange at their respective pro days.

on campus and spent time with Iowa’s and Penn State’s at their respective pro days. Miami also met with Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave . Jackson noted they “auditioned” Miami TE Will Mallory and did on-campus workouts with Strange and Alabama TE Cameron Latu .

and Oregon State’s . Jackson noted they “auditioned” Miami TE and did on-campus workouts with Strange and Alabama TE . Beyond that, Jackson reports that the Dolphins have interest in guard prospects including Hawaii’s Micah Vanterpool and North Carolina State’s Chandler Zavala .

and North Carolina State’s . TCU guard/center Steve Avila is another name to watch for Miami, per Jackson.