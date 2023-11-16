AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Kelsey Conway reports DE Trey Hendrickson is expecting to play Thursday night after hyperextending his knee on Sunday.
Browns
- Browns GM Andrew Berry said the team will have three quarterbacks going forward: “We will add a quarterback at some point in the near future.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Berry on QB Deshaun Watson‘s latest shoulder injury happening in the second half and not being mentioned until later: “This has nothing to do with the previous injury.” (Garafolo)
- Berry said the team is “really happy” to have Watson and they expect him to be ready for the 2024 season. (Tom Pelissero)
- Watson himself said he lobbied to play with the shoulder injury: “I pushed very hard for it. All the doctors and experts said there was no chance.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Watson says he thinks his surgery will be next week. (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lamented a miss on an open throw to first-round WR Zay Flowers deep that could have changed the outcome of the loss to the Browns on Sunday.
“I mean it’s right there. I’m pissed off about it, to be honest with you,” Jackson said via the team website. “I watched the game, and it’s like it might be a difference in the game if we connect with that one. Can’t dwell on it. Hopefully, this Thursday, we catch them when we want them, we have success with the deep ball, we connect and have chemistry there. I believe it’s there [because], in practice, we do it all the time. Those guys catch the ball down the field 40 yards, 50 yards down the field. We need to transition that over to the games, that’s all.”
“We’ve just got to make it happen,” Flowers added. “You miss sometimes. You’re not going to connect all the time. We’ve just got to keep building our connection and get it down.”
- Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is doubtful to play against the Bengals on Thursday and OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) is out. (Tom Pelissero)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!