AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Jets, Ravens

Browns RB Nick Chubb said that they are excited to have Deshaun Watson back from suspension to make his debut with the team.

“He’s special,” Chubb said, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s official site. “He’s a playmaker. He puts the ball exactly where he needs it to go. Guys like that. Guys are excited. We all are. We’re ready.”

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah reiterated that there is “an excitement” around the team about Watson’s arrival.

“It’s an excitement for sure,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “We’re a diverse team. Watson provides a diverse aspect of the offense to be in, not a different type of system, but provides more diversity. It’s excitement. Is it a different vibe in reference to our intention? No, our intention is still to win, still to work hard, and still to execute.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski added that Watson adds another element to their offense.

“We’re excited that Deshaun is able to play for us. We’re excited that he’s back out there. The guys have enjoyed, like we mentioned, back in the room the last few weeks. Having him out on the field will bring an element to our offense that is different, but how different I think remains to be seen,” said Stefanski.

Browns TE David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out from Week 13. (Scott Petrak)

The Browns announced that they are elevating S Mike Brown for their upcoming matchup with the Texans.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner said that he’s excited to go up against the Vikings’ offense in Week 13.

“These are the types of games that I love,” Gardner said, via NFL.com. “I love going against the best. I’m looking forward to it, and I know our guys in the secondary, they’re looking forward to it as well.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh thinks that Gardner and fellow CB D.J. Reed are up for the challenge of defending Minnesota’s high-powered offense.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Saleh said. “Sauce is the ultimate strainer, he and D.J. (Reed), they strain and play very, very, very hard, not to say they haven’t played anyone that plays hard. I’d put our guys up against anybody. Those guys are friggin’ good now, and it’s going to be a great challenge. But like I said, I think it’s a challenge that our guys are excited for.”

Jets OL coach John Benton said OT George Fant is “really close” to returning. Fant has able to get some valuable reps with the team managing OT Duane Brown ‘s workload. (Zack Rosenblatt)

said OT is “really close” to returning. Fant has able to get some valuable reps with the team managing OT ‘s workload. (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets RB coach Taylor Embree spoke with RB James Robinson about his frustrations of not being active last Sunday and said that it will be a committee approach moving forward: “I told him I’d be mad if you weren’t mad you weren’t playing. We want guys who want to play.” (Rosenblatt)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald said that they are pleased with OLB Odafe Oweh‘s development as an edge rusher despite only having one sack so far this season.

“His production – stat wise – isn’t exactly where you want it, but he’s doing the things that we’re asking him to do. Right now, we’re happy with where he’s at. Snap counts, I wouldn’t take too much out of it. I think it’s more of a, ‘Kudos to ‘J.P.P.’ [Jason Pierre-Paul]’ and how well he’s playing the run on early downs, but when ‘Dafe’ [Odafe Oweh] has been in there, he’s setting a good edge right now, and when we’re calling his number to rush, you can feel his fast ball out there. The rushes haven’t really gone his way at the end of the day, so we’re pleased with where he’s at though,” said Macdonald, via RavensWire.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that RB J.K. Dobbins has looked good in practice.

“He seemed happy; he seemed happy. He looked quick; he looked good. It was great to see him out there,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.

Harbaugh said that Dobbins (knee) and S Marcus Williams (wrist) won’t be activated from injured reserve in time for Week 13 but could return for Week 14. (Jamison Hensley)