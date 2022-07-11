AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the post-hearing briefs pertaining to QB Deshaun Watson will be due soon, with one source saying of the decision: “We’re still looking at a few weeks before we get a decision. It may or may not be before camp. Sue Robinson will take her time.”

Ravens

Ravens T Ronnie Stanley‘s 2020 ankle injury cost him the remainder of the season. He was hoping to return in 2021 but was indefinitely shut down again after playing in Week 1.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews commented on Stanley and the team’s hopes to see him back on the field.

“He’s an All-Pro tackle,” Andrews said, via RavensWire.com. “He’s a guy that … When we have him out there, and eventually when we get him out there, he’s going to make a huge impact for our team. And again, it’s all about giving Lamar [Jackson] time, helping Lamar out, and that’s what he does.”

Jamison Hensley of ESPN notes veteran S Tony Jefferson could be a cut candidate and is battling with S Geno Stone for the No. 4 spot in a crowded safety group, who is seven years younger than Jefferson.

Steelers

Andrew Fillipponi reports that Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium after a Michigan-based insurance firm purchased the naming rights to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium, which was previously known as Three Rivers Stadium due to its position at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers.

The stadium will be named Acrisure for the next 15 years after a 20-year run as Heinz Field.