AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry is confident that Deshaun Watson will be prepared for his first appearance in Week 13 but that they won’t ask him to entirely carry their offense.

“We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”

Barry added that there won’t be any significant changes to their system once Watson enters the starting lineup.

“Everybody realizes that can look a little bit different when Deshaun eventually takes snaps under center,” Berry said. “That being said, the core package of the offense will be consistent. That is not to say that there may not be modifications based on his skillset, but I don’t think that transition will be quite as challenging as maybe some are anticipating.”

Berry said they aren’t looking too far ahead to when Watson returns and must continue preparing Jacoby Brissett.

“That’s not really our mindset,” Berry said. “Our mindset with him is when he’s available and back, we’ll welcome him back and get him ramped up appropriately. Until that point, it’s really a focus on the guys who are playing and obviously at the quarterback position, getting Jacoby prepared to play and putting our best foot forth against the upcoming opponent.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald spoke to the media about how LB Roquan Smith will fit in with the defense after being traded to Baltimore by the Bears.

“It’s a great question,” Macdonald said, via RavensWire.com. “We’ll see when he gets out there. Obviously, as you said, he’s just such a dynamic player across the board, so it’s hard to kind of pinpoint it one way or another. Something really doesn’t come to mind initially. It’s probably a compliment to him and just all the good things he does bring to the table. But for a guy that hasn’t been in the system, and for how well he communicates and how well he’s picked it up so far. That’s something that we had, Josh [Bynes] does a great job with [that] as well, so I don’t know if there’s going to be a drop-off. But shoot, we’ll see Monday night.”

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins underwent a successful scope surgery on his knee and could make his return this season. ( RBunderwent a successful scope surgery on his knee and could make his return this season. ( Todd Karpovich

Ravens TE Mark Andrews didn’t practice all week and is trending toward not playing on Monday against the Saints. (Jamison Hensley)

didn’t practice all week and is trending toward not playing on Monday against the Saints. (Jamison Hensley) Ravens DE Calais Campbell revealed that he missed last week’s game in order to undergo surgery to remove an infection. (Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris said that he’s not alarmed about their running game’s lack of success so far this season and understands that progress takes time.

“You gotta keep crafting and keep working, you know what I mean?” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Obviously you guys want answers right now, but that’s just not how things work around here. Questions don’t get answered the next day. Things don’t get fixed the next day. It takes time. We understand that and that’s why I try to keep everyone together.”

Harris reiterated that they must be patient and still thinks he’s improving given it’s just his second year in the league.

“Obviously things take time,” Harris said. “I’m in the eighth game of my second year. I don’t have all the answers yet. Every year you try to get better at something. I’m still learning right now. But me being who I am, I get judged prematurely, which is cool. I’m not sitting here complaining about none of that at all.”

Steelers RBs coach Eddie Faulkner is reminding Harris to continue being himself as a running back and not feel like he needs to shoulder too much of the burden to make a play on offense.

“Nobody cares more than that dude,” Faulkner said. “When that’s the case, you’re always continuing to remind him like, ‘Hey man, we just need you to be yourself. We just need you to go do what Najee Harris is capable of doing and cleanse yourself of any other baggage that you’re toting.”