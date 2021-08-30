AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores refused to deny the rumors linking the Dolphins to Texans QB Deshaun Watson. When asked if he was willing to confirm that the Dolphins are not interested in Watson, Flores responded:

“I would say I’m interested in the players that are on our team,” Flores said, per Hal Habib.

Flores added: “Reports, speculation are not things we really get into. Any conversations we have or don’t have are going to be internal.” (Joe Schad)

Flores maintains he will only speak about players on his team: “I am interested in the players that are on our team. I am interested in the players on the Miami Dolphins.” (Schad)

Flores put his support behind QB Tua Tagovailoa : “I am very confident in Tua. He has done a lot of good things. He has played well. My conversations with a player are going to remain between me and that player.” (Schad)

Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen could be healthy for the start of the season. (Armando Salguero)

Jets

Jets LT Mekhi Becton went into concussion protocol after getting hit in the head during one of this week’s joint practices with the Eagles, yet HC Robert Saleh expects him to be back for Week 1 against the Panthers.

“We’re not concerned about his Week One availability. For the most part, everyone who has been banged up we’re very, very optimistic about Week One,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk.

Saleh said he’s “very, very optimistic” that all his players with minor injuries will be ready for Week 1, including Becton, S Lamarcus Joyner, RB La’Mical Perine, WR Denzel Mims and CB Brandin Echols. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots veteran LB Dont’a Hightower says he is impressed by the work ethic and intelligence of first-round QB Mac Jones.

“Mac is a terrific kid He works hard. Real smart dude. He’s going to go over the edge. I’ve been impressed with him since OTAs and how hard he works,” said Hightower, via Matt Vautour of MassLive.com. “I actually found out yesterday he’s been looking at some of the defensive plays so he can assess what he sees and how we kind of work. I give him credit for that. Not a lot of young guys would see that as an opportunity. If you take that for what it’s worth, the kid works hard.”

Jones has made a strong push for the starting job during camp and the preseason but he hit the right notes when asked his opinion on whether he should start.

“Like I always say, I’m focused on today. I think there’s a lot of stuff I can clean up. I held the ball a little too long at some points today. I’ll work on that … but I’m here to play any role I can play, help in any way I can, and I’m going to be ready whenever my time comes,” Jones said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Patriots have received trade inquiries regarding DL Montravius Adams and Akeem Spence .

and . Patriots HC Bill Belichick said he still hasn’t decided who will start at quarterback between QB Cam Newton and Jones: “It’s a big composite. We have a volume of work to look at and that’s what we’re going to do and that’s what we want to do.” (Jonathan Jones)

said he still hasn’t decided who will start at quarterback between QB and Jones: “It’s a big composite. We have a volume of work to look at and that’s what we’re going to do and that’s what we want to do.” (Jonathan Jones) Belichick also didn’t say whether CB Stephon Gilmore will be activated from PUP: “We have a lot of roster decisions to make. … We’ll continue to look at everything and evaluate Steph day by day.” (Ben Volin)