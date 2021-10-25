AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NBC Sports’ Peter King says from what he’s heard, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross isn’t pushing for the team to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson .

King adds he's heard the NFL won't tell any team what it plans to do should a team trade for Watson and try to activate him, though others have reported the league would not place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reiterates multiple teams are interested in potentially trading for Watson, including the Dolphins and Panthers.

Fowler adds he was told directly Watson is willing to consider multiple options and it’s not “Miami or bust” in terms of waiving his no-trade clause.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says another team has entered the bidding for Watson but came away with the impression that the offer from the Dolphins is currently the one to beat. Glazer adds Houston’s asking price is currently in the realm of three first-round picks and two additional picks or players.

Outkick’s Armando Salguero reports Dolphins LB Jerome Baker ‘s knee injury isn’t believed to be serious. Baker landed on injured reserve Monday which will knock him out for three games.

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said WR Will Fuller is unlikely to return this week which is the first week he's eligible to return from IR. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets first-round rookie QB Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the team’s loss to the Patriots. While he said he’s not in much pain, he definitely notices something is off.

“The pain isn’t really there, it just kind of feels like something is off as far as being loose or unstable,” Wilson said, via NJ.com.

Wilson said while being tackled that he started “thinking of the worst scenario in my head,” and acknowledged that he “felt a pop.” Wilson added he is hoping for the “best-case scenario,” but is hoping that he won’t have to miss too much time. The team thinks he’ll have a 2-4 week recovery timeline.

“I’m not planning on that,” Wilson said. “I’m hoping I can get in there, do what I can and come back as fast as possible, making sure everything is good. Once we get these results, just making sure we rehab and everything and find out what I’m capable of doing and try to get back as fast as possible.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh feels Wilson avoided a major injury and the team feels confident about the initial prognosis.

“Anytime you miss reps, it’s not ideal,” Saleh said. “But I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a setback.”

Patriots

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports LB Harvey Langi has an MCL sprain and is undergoing tests to see how much time he will miss.