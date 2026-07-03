AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Vega Ioane, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said anything can happen when it comes to the quarterback competition and noted that “everything is on the table” when asked if QB Deshaun Watson could regain the starting job.

“I think you deal with what you have,” Berry said in an interview with Anthony Lima and Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “You deal with how players progress or don’t progress. But honestly, the public discourse doesn’t really have a factor in terms of how we think about putting together the team, with Todd, in terms of putting together the best lineup. That really doesn’t play a factor into it.”

“I think everything is on the table,” Berry added. “I think it would be silly to go into a season saying, ‘Something absolutely can or cannot happen.’ And I think particularly at the quarterback position, we’ve seen it with guys whether it’s Sam Darnold, or Daniel Jones, or Geno Smith, even Baker after he left us and Carolina. So I think you have to be open-minded and flexible. But I wouldn’t rule out anything. We’re looking for guys who can perform and who can lead.”

Ravens

The Ravens selected G Vega Ioane with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Third-year OT Roger Rosengarten said the rookie has already shown a “veteran mentality” this offseason.

“V’s come in and you can already tell he’s got the veteran mentality,” Rosengarten said, via the team’s official X. “Very detailed in his work. You can definitely tell within the plays we’re running. I couldn’t tell if he’s been in the league for five years or if this is his first year. The progression he’s made, the strides he’s made, along with the technique he has and God-given ability, it’s exciting. It feels like I’ve been playing the guy for a couple of years. I feel like our communication is the best its ever been, the connection between us is going to be really strong on the right side.”

Steelers

Pittsburgh used a seventh-round pick on Oklahoma S Robert Spears-Jennings, who ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in February. Steelers secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. believes they can work on his technical flaws, making the speed a trait that they couldn’t pass up.

“Speed, that’s something we can’t coach,” Whitt Jr. said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You want to be able to have guys that have range and have the ability to shrink the field horizontally and vertically with their speed. So that’s just something that we can’t coach. We can put their eyes in the right spot, but we can’t make them run fast.”