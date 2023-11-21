AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Ian Rapoport reports that Bills S Taylor Rapp, who was stretchered off with a neck injury had all of his tests return negative and should be fine going forward.
Dolphins
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says his hand injury is “nothing serious” and doesn’t expect it to limit him for Friday’s game against the Jets.
“I think I’ll be fine, man,” Hill said, via ESPN.com. “The only thing I’m really bummed about, I won’t be able to play Fortnite. That’s the kind of thing I’m bummed about. I won’t be able to play video games. Which is good for my wife, though. She’s got this new show she likes. She wants me to watch it.”
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said RB De’Von Achane is feeling better and that his knee injury will not require surgery: “We are getting extra feedback and opinions and taking that day by day. There’s a chance he will or won’t play Friday. Would not rule it out or rule it in.” (Barry Jackson)
Jets
- Per Connor Hughes, the Jets could wind up releasing QB Zach Wilson to give him a fresh start elsewhere after benching him in favor of QB Tim Boyle.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh on Wilson’s future with the Jets: “We’ll deal with it in the offseason.” (Hughes)
- Saleh added that the team will have three quarterbacks active this week, including QB Trevor Siemian as Boyle’s backup. (Brian Costello)
