AFC Notes: Dion Dawkins, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills LT Dion Dawkins believes that the team still has a shot to win a title even after trading away top WR Stefon Diggs.

“When you’ve got a team of guys that lead with good hearts, good athleticism, good football, and when we put that helmet and them pads on and that jersey and it says Bills, that window is always open,” Dawkins said on The Jim Rome Show. “It’s always open. Like it could be a little bit more, but nah, it’s open. And it’ll always be open. And as long as Josh is at quarterback, that’s what I can talk for.”

Bills LB Von Miller shared his feelings about wanting GM Brandon Beane to trade up in the draft for a wide receiver and posted a video

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a strong season in 2023 that ended earlier than the team had hoped. Tagovailoa mentioned he is working with former Miami QB John Beck to try and perfect the little things.

“I want to keep [what we’re working on] between me and John, but yes, everyone, I have a quarterback coach and I am working with John Beck,” Tagovailoa said, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips told reporters that he will be ready to return for the regular season after tearing his Achilles back in November. (Barry Jackson)

Patriots

Former Vikings GM Chris Spielman commented on the possibility that the Patriots could trade the third pick in the draft, acquiring what would likely be a bounty of draft picks from a team wanting to jump into their spot.

“I know if any team is coming up to No. 3, they’re coming up to get a premium position. So I’m going to squeeze them for everything I can,” Spielman said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “And if I need a quarterback, too, as New England does, then the deal better be pretty rich for me to pass up one of these quarterbacks and move down. They would have to pay above a premium.”

Former Buccaneers GM Mark Dominik also weighed in on the situation and believes that Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy belongs in the conversation for being selected at the top of the draft.

“It depends on what you really think of the quarterbacks that you have a chance to select. Because if you feel Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy is the guy — having three 1s or the right quarterback, I’d rather have the right quarterback,” said Dominik. “The reality is that you have to find that position. Especially where the Patriots are sitting right now — with Tua [Tagovailoa], Aaron [Rodgers] and Josh [Allen]; wow, that’s going to be an uphill battle in the division. So that being said, I just don’t think it’s a bag you can open — unless you just don’t like these [top] quarterbacks.”

“Maybe in their world, they’d be just as happy to pull [Oregon’s] Bo Nix at the bottom of the first or top of the second because that’s the guy they really like,” Dominik added. “The most important part is the quarterback spot, and if they trade down and get all these other players, [veteran projected QB starter] Jacoby Brissett is a good dude but it’s probably 5-12, 4-13 — that kind of season. I don’t know if anybody can afford that right now; especially if one of these [top] quarterbacks pops, it’s going to be the decision you didn’t make.”

“He’s been in a pro system and he’s handled all the different things you have to, and he’s done what he’s supposed to do. One thing that really stands out is he doesn’t turn the ball over,” Dominik said of McCarthy. “He’s also been under tough coaching and responded, which I think that’s a huge piece.”

Reiss reports that Pats CB Jonathan Jones recently underwent surgery to clean up his knee but was still at the team’s voluntary offseason program this past week.