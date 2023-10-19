AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Jim Schwartz, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Browns’ success on defense could earn DC Jim Schwartz another look at a head coaching gig this offseason.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson says there is a chance he could play on Sunday: "It's not so much the pain, it's more so if I can throw the football." (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens DL Justin Madubuike is on pace for his best season at the best possible time. Madubuike currently leads the team with 4.5 sacks and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

“Just a very determined guy. All he does is come to work every day and work as hard as he possibly can, (which) goes along with the amazing amount of talent he has,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “His motor runs hot all the time. He just plays so hard, he’s so physical, and then, all of a sudden, boom, a few plays happen and you start to notice him more. But he’s been playing like that all season.”

, who remains on the PUP list, still doesn’t think he’s healthy enough to play. He adds it’s possible he had a setback in his rehab from a knee injury, as both the Ravens and Bowser have expressed optimism about being close to a return at various points in the past month or so. Regardless, Zrebiec says the Ravens are content with their depth at outside linebacker right now. Down the road, Bowser is a strong candidate to be released next offseason.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is turning some heads with the work he’s doing in Baltimore and could earn some head-coaching interviews this offseason.

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and HC Mike Tomlin are looking forward to the team having WR Diontae Johnson back from injury.

“He helps move the chains,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “Getting him back is going to be massive for our offense. I think if you watched us, you could tell that we missed him a lot. It is going to be great to get 18 back.”

“Expert route runner,” Tomlin added. “He is a route runner. Vertical, non-vertical. He can create separation at breakpoints. That is his distinguishing trait, but that is no secret.”

“It’s going to help out a lot,” Johnson noted on his potential return. “It will help Kenny out a lot, too, by just adding that spark that we need. Once we add that spark, then everybody will feed off each other. I am anxious to get things back to how they were. Me giving the ability of route running and separation … just being another weapon out there for Kenny.”