AFC Notes: DJ Turner, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals CBs coach Charles Burks couldn’t say enough about CB DJ Turner II’s turnaround from last year thanks to his off-field habits.

“This entire journey, he has made the biggest turnaround that I’ve ever seen a player make,” Burks said, via the team’s website. “Everything. From routine. To the way he takes care of his body. He’s revamped all of that. It’s amazing.”

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken said QB Deshaun Watson has returned at a high level and that he’s focused on improving.

“He puts a lot of pressure on himself,” Monken said, via Cleveland.com. “So, when he’s not right or he makes a mistake, he’s great at owning it. But it’s okay, we’re human. We’re going to make mistakes. You’re not going to play flawless. Just go to the next play. And I think the things you don’t see out here — you do a little bit — I think he plays with his feet. So that’s going to be a huge weapon for him. It has been in his career, and as long as he’s healthy, it will continue to be a weapon for him.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said OL Carson Vinson has been competing with OLB Trey Hendrickson every day this offseason, which has made him better.

“They talk a lot after each play,” Minter said, via Ravens Wire. “I was talking to him in the weight room this morning about it. They help each other out. They talk about their pass sets, their run blocking and their hand placement. So, it’s invaluable for him.”

Minter added that Vinson has improved his physique this offseason and returned much stronger.

“I think he’s done a great job this offseason getting bigger and stronger,” Minter said. “He’s put in a lot of work, and I am very excited about him.”