AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Derek Carr, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel added that the team will bring in competition for backup QB Skylar Thompson this offseason. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- As for TE Mike Gesicki, McDaniel said the door isn’t closed on his return but believes he has earned the right to test his value on the open market. (Adam Beasley)
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier says that CB Byron Jones remains under contract and that the team will prepare for both the best and the worst. Grier added that he has spoken with Jones’ agent about the tweets made by Jones and feels there is transparency and communication. (Joe Schad)
- Grier on an extension with DT Christian Wilkins: “We love him and would like to have him here long-term.” (Schad)
- Grier says OL Robert Hunt can play tackle well but the team also feels he can be very special at guard. (Schad)
- At running back, Grier mentioned that he is open to bringing back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson next season. (Schad)
- Following up on the comments made by McDaniel, Grier said the team would explore several options at backup quarterback when asked about players like Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz. (Schad)
Jets
Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke highly of free agent QB Derek Carr and his visit with the team last week.
“That was a fantastic visit,” Douglas said, via NFL.com. “We really enjoyed spending time with him. Obviously, he’s the only quarterback I can shed any light on for you guys since he’s the only quarterback that’s a free agent, but I can say he left a strong impression on everybody. Obviously, we’re going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason. We’re going to look at every available option. We feel like when it’s time to make the right decision when everyone goes through their process, we’re going to make the best decision for the Jets.”
- Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate has met with several teams at the combine including the 49ers, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Falcons, and Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- Karen Guregian reports that the Patriots “have indicated they’d like to have CB Jonathan Jones back” and will meet with the impending free agent at the combine, adding “At this stage, however, there have been no substantive talks to that end.”
- Texas Tech pass-rusher Tyree Wilson met with the Patriots at the combine. (Dakota Randall)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!