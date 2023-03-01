AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Derek Carr, Patriots

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke highly of free agent QB Derek Carr and his visit with the team last week.

“That was a fantastic visit,” Douglas said, via NFL.com. “We really enjoyed spending time with him. Obviously, he’s the only quarterback I can shed any light on for you guys since he’s the only quarterback that’s a free agent, but I can say he left a strong impression on everybody. Obviously, we’re going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason. We’re going to look at every available option. We feel like when it’s time to make the right decision when everyone goes through their process, we’re going to make the best decision for the Jets.”

Utah Mohamoud Diabate has met with several teams at the combine including the 49ers, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Falcons, and Jets. ( LBhas met with several teams at the combine including the 49ers, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Falcons, and Jets. ( Justin Melo

