AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Mekhi Becton, Patriots

Dolphins assistant HC/TE coach Jon Embree was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Year 4 for Jets OT Mekhi Becton is a pivotal season after missing all but a few snaps of the past two seasons due to injury. The Jets declined his fifth-year option this offseason, a move they had little choice but to make given how little Becton’s been on the field since an impressive rookie season. There’s a lot at stake for him this season but Becton says “this is the most excited I’ve ever been going into training camp” and he’s ready to show off all the hard work he’s been putting in, including losing over 50 pounds to get to a sustainable playing weight.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead, but I definitely feel way more confident than I’ve felt these past three years,” Becton said via Newsday’s Bob Glauber. “I feel like we’re going to win a lot of games, have a lot of fun, and just the energy and vibe with the players at the facility is uplifting.”

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patriots G Michael Onwenu will miss voluntary OTAs while recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

will miss voluntary OTAs while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Former Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears , who still spends a fair amount of time around the team, says RB Ty Montgomery should not be forgotten as a factor in the backfield after missing the bulk of 2022 due to injuries: “I think he has a great chance to be the third-down back and take some of the load off Rhamondre [Stevenson], so he can be fresh when we really need him on first and second down carrying the ball as the featured guy. We need some help for Rhamondre, and I think Ty is looking really good right now. He’s healthy.”

