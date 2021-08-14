AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ RB Myles Gaskin says that QB Tua Tagovailoa is standing out as a more vocal leader in training camp, calling him “more complex” and “vocalized.”

“A lot of people are given that [leadership] right to be a quarterback,” Gaskin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “But he has earned it. … I’m impressed with how he has stepped into a leadership role with no problem.”

Gaskin is trying to improve on his previous campaigns and is hoping to be more of a leader in Miami this season.

“I’m just trying to bring more every year, be more of a leader,” said Gaskin. “Not trying to think about the role as much as just getting 1% better every day.”

The Dolphins are still under the impression that Robert Hunt will develop into a Pro Bowl guard, which is why they moved him from tackle and drafted Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg in the second round.

“I want to play,” Hunt said. “I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do and win. It could be long snapper for all I care.”

Jets

Jets CB Blessuan Austin is playing with a chip on his shoulder entering training camp, with one goal in mind, his next contract.

“I come to camp looking forward to getting my next contract,” Austin said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post. “I don’t worry about who’s starting or none of that. I think I’m the real deal. There’s no secret to that.”

Austin refers to what he’s put on tape thus far as his argument for being considered one of the league’s premier corners.

“Click the tape, press play,” Austin said. “Of course I made mistakes, but there’s also a lot of plays I made on that field that other corners in this league are not making. I’m looking forward to extending my time here on the Jets by making a lot of plays.”

Austin believes the Jets front office saw enough between him and second-year CB Bryce Hall to warrant diverting resources to the receiver group, instead of making a splash in free agency to address the secondary.

“The front office and the coaching staff does a great job of communicating to us where their head is at,” Austin said. “A lot of people forget me and Bryce were highly rated dudes coming out of college. We just fell short to injury. There’s a reason why they didn’t bring a veteran cornerback in here. Not to knock any out there, but they see something in us.”