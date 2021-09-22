AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

said QB (ribs) is considered week-to-week: “We’re going to save him from himself a little bit.” (Hal Habib) Flores added that Tagovailoa is in “good spirits” and is eager to get back on the playing field: “He’s in good spirits. He’s a tough kid. He’s doing everything he can … he’s getting better. We wants to be out there with his teammates but this is the right move for him from a health standpoint.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

said first-round QB sustained a minor groin injury and it is not considered an issue. (D.J. Biene-Aime) The Jets hosted CB Isaiah Johnson and WR Isaiah Zuber for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

and WR for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) New York announced that they signed OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said his lack of downfield passing is him just playing the way the defense is dictating, not any kind of training wheels imposed on him by the coaching staff.

“It wouldn’t say that,” Jones said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “I think it goes back to just me sticking to my rules and there’s sometimes when the defense takes plays away and that’s why we play. I mean, they are good on defense, too. At the same time, I feel like you take the three or four plays, or whatever it may be, whether it is in practice or a game, and you re-watch them and you’re like ‘OK, I probably could’ve thrown that one.’

“But, at the end of the day, it’s about moving the ball and taking what the defense gives you. If they give you the deep shot, then take it. But if they give you the short, then take the short. It’s kind of what the defense is doing, really.”