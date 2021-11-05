AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores is optimistic that Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will play in Week 9 despite experiencing “some discomfort” in his throwing hand. (Barry Jackson)

is optimistic that (finger) will play in Week 9 despite experiencing “some discomfort” in his throwing hand. (Barry Jackson) Flores said they would put in “due diligence” on free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Barry Jackson)

(Barry Jackson) Flores indicated that WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) suffered a setback and is doubtful for Week 9.

Jets

Jets RB Michael Carter mentioned that he’s determined to contribute in “all three phases” of New York’s offense.

“If you can help the team in more ways than one, then you’ll be on the field,” Carter said, via Pro Football Focus. “If you can help the team in all three phases, then you get to stay on the field.”

Carter said he likely received his largest workload since high school in Week 8’s game after rushing 15 times to go along with nine receptions.

“I was just talking to coach [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur about that today,” Carter said. “I was like, ‘That might have been my biggest workload that I’ve had since my senior year of high school.’ My senior year of high school, I’d probably get like 30 touches a game, 35. That’s all good. It’s cool to be able to do it again.”

As for playing in OC Mike LaFleur‘s system, Carter pointed out that many running backs have succeeded in this scheme ever since Mike Shanahan’s time with the Broncos.

“I learned that there’s a lot of different type of backs that have had success in this scheme,” Carter said. “And I learned a lot about how the pass sets up the run and the run sets up the pass. It’s so interesting because I’ve never played in an offense like this where it’s truly not a spread offense. It’s just like being back in 1999, baby. Like all the offenses I’ve played in are spread offenses. They’ve been multiple, but mostly it’s been in shotgun.”

Patriots

When asked if the Patriots would consider signing a big-name player like Odell Beckham Jr. at this point, HC Bill Belichick said they’ve had success signing veterans midway into the season: “We’ve done that before. We brought in (Aqib) Talib in the middle of the season. … We’d do anything we could to help our football team. We brought in James Harrison with one game to go in the season.” (Zack Cox)

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Patriots as a potential sleeper to watch for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.