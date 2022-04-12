AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

“I already knew this was coming,” Waddle said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “The next day (after the trade), I said, ‘I know he’s going to try to race. Let me get on these legs real quick.’ I already know a race is going to come. Being my size, we’re not necessarily the same size, but we’re the same type of player. The same caliber of player. He’s going on his seventh year. He’s had tremendous success. I can learn a lot from him if he’s willing to teach it. I’m going to soak up all the game. I gotta show some [yards after the catch]. I gotta be YAC crazy out there. That’s definitely something I know I got and something I gotta show. I ain’t gonna talk too much about it. I just gotta go out there and show it.”