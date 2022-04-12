AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle says he knew it was coming. A challenge in the form of a race by newly acquired WR Tyreek Hill.
“I already knew this was coming,” Waddle said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “The next day (after the trade), I said, ‘I know he’s going to try to race. Let me get on these legs real quick.’ I already know a race is going to come. Being my size, we’re not necessarily the same size, but we’re the same type of player. The same caliber of player. He’s going on his seventh year. He’s had tremendous success. I can learn a lot from him if he’s willing to teach it. I’m going to soak up all the game. I gotta show some [yards after the catch]. I gotta be YAC crazy out there. That’s definitely something I know I got and something I gotta show. I ain’t gonna talk too much about it. I just gotta go out there and show it.”
- The Dolphins will host Cal OLB Cameron Goode and Baylor S J.T. Woods for top 30 visits, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa feels like he finally has the full support of his coach now that HC Mike McDaniel is taking over in Miami, and that was illustrated by several members of the coaching staff attending a charity event he was running: “To be able to have our OC, my quarterbacks’ coach, our head coach here in support of this, I’ve never witnessed that.” (CBS Miami)
Jets
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Jets have had a private workout with Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter.
- He adds New York requested Carpenter to be added to the Senior Bowl roster as a linebacker and he fits the mold of other college safeties they’ve taken and converted to the position.
Patriots
- New Patriots S Jabrill Peppers didn’t have to think long about his opportunity to join New England for the 2022 season: “The moment I had a chance to work with Bill (Belichick) I jumped at it.” (Karen Guregian)
- Peppers was surprised to learn that his former head coach Joe Judge would be switching over to offense as he rejoins New England’s staff: “It’ll be interesting to see what he does on the offensive side because I know him as the head guy, and the special teams guru.” (Zack Cox)
- Peppers also told the media that he hasn’t had any setbacks in his recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season. (Cox)
- The Patriots are scheduled to host Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning for a top 30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arizona State CB Jack Jones is scheduled to meet with the Patriots again in Arizona after already having a top 30 visit with New England. (Doug Kyed)
- The Patriots will work out Alabama WR Slade Bolden. (Jordan Schultz)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!