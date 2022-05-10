AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald believes the addition of RB Sony Michel means RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are competing for a potential fourth and final spot on the depth chart. Neither has any guaranteed money remaining in their deal.

means RBs and are competing for a potential fourth and final spot on the depth chart. Neither has any guaranteed money remaining in their deal. Jackson adds he would slot Michel third right now behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh recalled being the Jaguars’ linebackers coach in 2015 when DE Dante Fowler suffered a torn ACL on the first day of rookie minicamp.

“I’m scarred. Dante Fowler, first play of rookie minicamp, tears his ACL and he’s out for his entire first season,” Saleh said, via ProFootballTalk.

Saleh said that this week’s camp gives their coaching staff the first look at rookies.

“They’re going through all the meetings, they’re going through all the walk-throughs, they’re getting in good work and it’s getting us a chance to see where they are physically from a conditioning standpoint so we can get them caught up,” Saleh said.

Patriots

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor wants to have a special season in New England this year: “I’m in a really happy place … my motivation is to make it a memorable season … make it something special.” (Karen Guregian)

wants to have a special season in New England this year: “I’m in a really happy place … my motivation is to make it a memorable season … make it something special.” (Karen Guregian) Agholor on going into his second year with the Patriots: “The best part about it, Year 2 in the Patriots’ system, is when guys really get going. I feel comfortable, I’m excited to have my best season with the Patriots, and show why I’m here.” (Mike Reiss)