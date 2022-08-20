AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds explained that HC Mike McDaniel‘s outside zone system intrigued him and believed it would be a good fit for his skillset which prompted him to choose Miami in free agency.

“I wanted to play for Coach McDaniel because the outside zone scheme intrigued me,” he said, via Dolphins Wire. “I felt like that’s something I could really do with my skill set. I feel like it fits my abilities and it’s something that once I get a grasp of, I’ll be an expert at it.”

Edmonds mentioned that he can use his speed and explosiveness to create mismatches and win one on one matchups with defenders. He pointed out that the team stretches the field laterally and will be utilized more in space versus running between the tackles.

“I just like how with outside zone, you’re stretching the defense laterally,” Edmonds explained. “When you’re displacing the defense, you’re making them have to cover a lot more field. It opens up certain lanes and certain holes that I’m able to take advantage of. I remember seeing a play we had – it was early in training camp. We were running an outside zone to the left and there was an unblocked man in the hole. But because you have everyone stretching laterally, there can be an unblocked man in the hole and I can still press that hole, make him miss and get back to a back gap – a gap one space behind it and still make a positive run out of it. Sometimes with inside zone, you’re working more vertical so the space is a little more tight. I feel like here when we stretch people laterally, that’s really what I do best. That’s pressing holes and bursting through the hole.”

Jets

Jets RB Michael Carter said he’s not focused on the team drafting second-round RB Breece Hall and doesn’t think the selection was a “big deal.”

“It doesn’t really matter,” Carter said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I just think that I have to try to be the best. Who they take, who they draft, I guess you could make it my business, but at the end of the day, I want to be the best. They called me after. It wasn’t a big deal.”

Carter added that he’s challenging himself to improve and wants all of his teammates to succeed regardless of their position.

“The truth is I’m competing with myself,” Carter said. “I want to be the best in the world. I think that I can’t worry about who is to the left of me and who is to the right of me. I help them out because that’s the right thing to do, and I want to see everybody around me win.”

Carter thinks that his teammates respond well to him because of his natural demeanor.

“I think that being myself is the reason that people naturally gravitate toward me, because I’m not afraid to be who I am,” said Carter.

Quincy Williams $10,609 for a late hit on The NFL fined Jets LB$10,609 for a late hit on Eagles Jalen Hurts which drew plenty of criticism. ( QBwhich drew plenty of criticism. ( Tom Pelissero

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick has seen RB Rhamondre Stevenson improve his pass-catching skills during training camp.

“Rhamondre’s done a really good job improving his pass game skills, starting with blitz pickup and protection,” Belichick said via Sophie Weller of Mass Live. “Route running — he’s got good hands, catching the ball’s never really been an issue. It’s setting up defenders, recognizing coverages, when to sit down, when to break, depending on what the rest of the pattern is, how to maximize the distribution on the pattern.” “The back’s always kind of the last person in the pattern for flare control,” Belichick continued. “So, whatever the rest of the players are running, the back is generally responsible for filling in — being in the right spot so the quarterback has an outlet. … That comes a lot with experience. But he’s done a good job of, again, gaining experience and all that. He’s way better than he was last year and he understands that’s an important part of his game. It’s not just carrying the ball, it’s all things that go with the passing game. So, he’s done a great job.”