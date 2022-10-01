AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Pro Football Talk reports that the NFLPA has terminated the non-team affiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa last Sunday.

last Sunday. Tom Pelissero reports that there was a failure of the consultant to understand his role and hostility during the investigation process.

Dolphins Christian Wilkins was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Bills. ( DLwas fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Bills. ( Ian Rapoport

Jets

Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his hit on Jets Swas fined $14,608 for his hit on Bengals Tee Higgins in Week 3. ( WRin Week 3. ( Jay Morrison

Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during an altercation with Jets WRwas fined $10,609 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during an altercation with Bengals Eli Apple (Morrison) CB

Patriots

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones said he’s enjoying spending more time as an outside corner this season compared to previous years.

“It’s been fun,” Jones said, via Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus. “It’s been different. You enjoy it. I’ve done it here but not as much consistently. It’s just a different perspective of the game versus being inside, (and) kind of being more involved in the run game.”

Patriots’ veteran S Devin McCourty had high praise of Jones as an outside cornerback and pointed out that they game-planned against WR Tyreek Hill by lining up Jones against him.

“I think J Jones is a guy that, media-wise, people don’t talk about him, but I think if you go back and check out what he’s done every time he’s played defense, he’s played at a high level,” McCourty said. “I think if you go back to 2019 and 2020, if you watch our gameplans against Tyreek Hill, our gameplan was putting J Jones on him. But I don’t think he ever got credit for that. So, now seeing him play outside week in and week out, people are like, ‘Oh man. Jonathan Jones is a pretty good corner.’”

Jones said that coaches told him during training camp that he’d primarily line up on the outside this season.

“It’s something I’ve always worked at,” Jones said. “We got into training camp and it was something the coaches came to me and we talked about that moving forward that was going to be the plan.”