AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Despite drafting RB Devon Achane, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was asked about possibly bringing in another veteran running back.

“Generally, nothing is off the table,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “But we’re really happy with the offseason we’ve had, the players that we were able to keep on this roster, the new ones that we’ve added, that we added in the draft, and that we’re going to in free agency. There will always be stuff that we’ll investigate because that’s our job. So yes.”

Jets

Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker said he’s making “great progress” from his triceps injury and expects to be ready for training camp.

“I’m making great progress; should be ready by camp,” Vera-Tucker said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m feeling great during OTAs, doing a lot of O-line drills with the guys. It feels good to finally be back out there doing individual [drills].”

Vera-Tucker said he would be open to playing tackle but has been taking reps at guard during OTAs.

“For me, it really doesn’t matter. I’m always team-first,” Vera Tucker said. “Talking to Coach Carter, he has a plan for me and the whole O-line, as well. It’s going to come down to his decision. I feel comfortable at either one. I’m just taking reps at guard in OTAs. Anything could change. We saw that last year. You never know. I’ll always be on my toes.”

Jets DT Quinnen Williams has been missing voluntary OTAs as he holds out for a new contract. LB Quincy Williams said he’s been talking to his brother every day and has been helping Quinnen and his wife, Maranda, prepare for the birth of their daughter.

“Quinnen is great. I talk to him every single day,” Williams said. “I’ve really just been helping around the house with Maranda and Quinnen. That’s kind of what he’s focused on right now. Around the locker room, we are very excited about it, too.”

Patriots

Patriots sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte is motivated to prove everyone wrong and outplay his draft slot.

“I am motivated more than ever probably. It’s a blessing,” Boutte said, via Patriots Wire. “It’s a blessing that I made it to the NFL and get drafted by the Patriots. It’s what every kid dreams of.”

Boutte plans on putting his best foot forward in Foxborough and wants to prove everyone who passed on him wrong.

“I would say I want everybody to know that I’m a hard worker and I’m going to give 100% about everything,” Boutte said. “I feel like I’ve been doubted a lot and I feel like it’s time for me to prove that I’m not that same person.”