AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes the Dolphins have told pending unrestricted free agent C Ted Karras they’d like to bring him back. They haven’t put an offer on the table yet and Jackson said the sense is they would like him back at around the $3 million he played for last year.
- Dolphins OL Jesse Davis doesn’t plan to ask for a trade even though he hasn’t been promised a starting position in 2021 and Jackson says the Dolphins value him for his versatility.
- A source close to Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux expects Miami to try to re-sign him but thinks that Godchaux will find more money and a bigger role elsewhere in free agency, per Jackson.
- Jackson notes he doesn’t know if the Dolphins would make a big financial push for Packers RB Aaron Jones, perhaps instead preferring to address the position in the draft. However, he’s been told Miami would appeal to Jones if he leaves Green Bay.
- Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts‘ agent declined to say if his client would be ready for the start of the 2021 season after a major knee injury in Week 16.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says some executives have reached out to the Seahawks to inquire about a trade for QB Russell Wilson and the Dolphins seem to be one of them.
Jets
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s hearing the Colts are seen as a strong possibility to potentially trade for Jets QB Sam Darnold, with the 49ers also in the mix.
- However, Pauline adds there are a number of people who believe Darnold can still be a quality starter and the Jets would be making a mistake by trading him. Several highlighted the new offense being implemented by Jets OC Mike LaFleur as a great fit for Darnold.
- The Athletic reports the asking price for Darnold is expected to be lower than what the Eagles possibly trade QB Carson Wentz for. Rival executives say the Jets are trying to drum up interest to get a first-round pick for Darnold but a second or third-round selection might ultimately be more realistic.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says four teams have called the Jets so far to ask about Darnold and each was told that the new coaching staff is still evaluating the quarterback position.
- Breer adds that he thinks the fact that the Jets haven’t said “no” outright means they’ve seen enough of the quarterbacks in this coming draft class to be intrigued as a potential upgrade to Darnold, particularly if they can get another high pick to keep rebuilding.
Patriots
- The Athletic reports the Patriots have been mentioned as a possibility as a trade destination for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota, with New England taking on Mariota as a veteran reclamation project.
- Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher of Inside The Birds say that while the Bears and Colts are the two frontrunners to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz, they have heard other teams are also interested and wouldn’t be surprised to see the Raiders or Patriots swoop in near the end once they have a sense of the possible compensation.