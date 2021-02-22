AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that two teams have given offers to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson and received zero feedback or reaction as Houston continues to maintain Watson is not going to be traded.

and received zero feedback or reaction as Houston continues to maintain Watson is not going to be traded. He mentions the Dolphins as a potentially serious contender for Watson, noting in addition to picks, Miami would likely need to put an established player on the table like DT Christian Wilkins as well as perhaps another quarterback.

as well as perhaps another quarterback. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, one team asked Alabama WR DeVonta Smith at the Senior Bowl which one of his two quarterbacks he preferred: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa or current prospect Mac Jones . Smith definitively said it was Jones.

at the Senior Bowl which one of his two quarterbacks he preferred: Dolphins QB or current prospect . Smith definitively said it was Jones. Breer writes his read is Jones is seen as a little more studious and having a better pocket feel than Tagovailoa, though he’s also less athletic and that’s part of why some teams don’t see him as a first-round prospect.

Georgia police have closed the case investigating a shot fired into the house of NFL agent Damarius Bilbo. Dolphins CB Xavien Howard‘s name was in the police report. (Adam Beasley)

Jets

as well as perhaps another quarterback. He adds, however, that parting with such a huge package for Watson might be a tough sell for GM Joe Douglas and his staff full of scouts focused on building through the draft.

and his staff full of scouts focused on building through the draft. Jets TE Chris Herndon and DL Folorunso Fatukasi will see their base salaries in 2021 each increase to $2.183 million due to the Proven Performance Escalator. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

The union between the Patriots and QB Cam Newton didn’t go as well as anyone hoped this past season. There had been some thought that not only would the Patriots want to upgrade from Newton but that Newton might not want to sign up for another year in New England. He dispelled that though in an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast.

“Hell yes,” Newton said when asked if he would sign another one-year deal with New England, via NESN’s Doug Kyed. “I’m getting tired of changing. I’m at a point in my career, I know way more than I knew last year. … A system with me. They know me. Dough Boy [N’Keal Harry] knows me, [Jakobi Meyers] knows me, Bud [Damiere Byrd] knows me. The young tight ends know me. The younger guys who come in [know] ‘this is how Cam [does it]. We’re still trying to flush out the 20 years of how it used to be.”

However, Newton acknowledged that he “can’t say” that the two sides are talking about a new deal right now.