AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Josh Tolentino of The Athletic takes a look at five remaining free-agent edge-rushing options for the Dolphins to consider.

Tolentino believes the Dolphins should pursue DE Carlos Dunlap, but his demands may exceed Miami’s price range.

Tolentino could see Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan getting a short-term deal.

Titans' free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney's "stock might be as low" as ever, making him a possible bargain option.

49ers DE Kerry Hyder is another option for Miami, per Tolentino.

is another option for Miami, per Tolentino. Dolphins CB Byron Jones had $6 million of his $14.375 million base salary in 2022 become fully guaranteed on Friday. The full $14.375 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. (Joel Corry)

Patriots S Devin McCourty had $4 million of his $8 million 2021 base salary become fully guaranteed on Friday. (Joel Corry)