AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Josh Tolentino of The Athletic takes a look at five remaining free-agent edge-rushing options for the Dolphins to consider.
- Tolentino believes the Dolphins should pursue DE Carlos Dunlap, but his demands may exceed Miami’s price range.
- Tolentino could see Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan getting a short-term deal.
- Titans’ free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney‘s “stock might be as low” as ever, making him a possible bargain option.
- 49ers DE Kerry Hyder is another option for Miami, per Tolentino.
- Dolphins CB Byron Jones had $6 million of his $14.375 million base salary in 2022 become fully guaranteed on Friday. The full $14.375 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. (Joel Corry)
Jets
- Connor Hughes of The Athletic writes that there are still a number of decent options at cornerback in free agency that could make sense for the Jets including Richard Sherman, Brian Poole, K’Waun Williams. Malcolm Butler, Quinton Dunbar and Xavier Rhodes among others.
- Hughes suggests Cordarrelle Patterson as someone who could come in and address multiple areas of need for the Jets, considering he’s played receiver and running while being one of the best return men in the NFL.
- Edge rusher is another need and Hughes suggests Justin Houston, Melvin Ingram, Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder and Olivier Vernon as some intriguing names.
- Albert Breer mentions the Cowboys and Jets as two potentially good landing spots for veteran CB Richard Sherman.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jets were involved in the market for RB Chris Carson before he re-signed with the Seahawks.
Patriots
- Patriots S Devin McCourty had $4 million of his $8 million 2021 base salary become fully guaranteed on Friday. (Joel Corry)
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Patriots were involved in the market for RB Chris Carson before he re-signed with the Seahawks.
- Patriots’ C David Andrews‘ four-year, $19 million contract includes $6.5 million guaranteed, a $1.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 guaranteed, $4 million guaranteed, $4.5 million, $4.5 million, $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for 2021, and $1 million in annual playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)