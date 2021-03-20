AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Dolphins

Josh Tolentino of The Athletic takes a look at five remaining free-agent edge-rushing options for the Dolphins to consider. 

  • Tolentino believes the Dolphins should pursue DE Carlos Dunlap, but his demands may exceed Miami’s price range. 
  • Tolentino could see Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan getting a short-term deal. 
  • Titans’ free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney‘s “stock might be as low” as ever, making him a possible bargain option. 
  • 49ers DE Kerry Hyder is another option for Miami, per Tolentino.
  • Dolphins CB Byron Jones had $6 million of his $14.375 million base salary in 2022 become fully guaranteed on Friday. The full $14.375 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. (Joel Corry)

Jets

Patriots

  • Patriots S Devin McCourty had $4 million of his $8 million 2021 base salary become fully guaranteed on Friday. (Joel Corry)
  • Jeremy Fowler reports that the Patriots were involved in the market for RB Chris Carson before he re-signed with the Seahawks.
  • Patriots’ C David Andrews‘ four-year, $19 million contract includes $6.5 million guaranteed, a $1.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 guaranteed, $4 million guaranteed, $4.5 million, $4.5 million, $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for 2021, and $1 million in annual playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

