AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Per NFL Media’s Michael Silver, Broncos GM George Paton got some intel the Dolphins were planning on picking RB Javonte Williams with their first pick of the second round, so he traded up with the Falcons one pick before Miami to make sure to land him.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Dolphins could get some trade interest in WR Jakeem Grant, who is a little redundant on the roster now.
- Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald suggested the Dolphins could still add a veteran running back in free agency.
- Salguero also said the Dolphins could move on from Grant to save money now that they drafted Waddle.
Jets
- Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets GM Joe Douglas said that once the dust settles on the draft he’ll work with HC Robert Saleh and figure out what else needs to be done, including potentially adding a veteran backup quarterback: “I really am excited about the guys we have. That’s a conversation Coach and I will get together on. Once the dust settles on this draft, we’ll talk about every [position].”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Jets coaches actually discussed how they preferred Zach Wilson to No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence because Wilson ran a similar scheme to New York’s in college.
- Breer adds the Jets were impressed with Wilson during meetings and were fine with his size, injury history and ability to transition to New York’s environment during their evaluations.
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says if QB Mac Jones hadn’t been available, the Patriots would have pivoted to someone like Tulsa LB Zaven Collins, who went off the board one pick later, and then tried to land Stanford QB Davis Mills in Round 2.
