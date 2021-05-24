AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Dolphins co-OC George Godsey said he has high expectations for QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2021.
“It’s Tua’s second year in the NFL, so we’re expecting to see a jump from him being able to retain information,” Godsey said, via Omar Kelly. “Identifying fronts, IDs, coverage, that will be a big difference from Year One to Year Two.”
- Per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, even though Godsey said he doesn’t know who will call plays between he and co-OC Eric Studesville, the expectation around the NFL is that Godsey will call the plays.
- Godsey also said he and Studesville are enjoying working together to create the playbook. (Barry Jackson)
- Dolphins QB coach Charlie Frye said he liked Tagovailoa’s quick release and accuracy when he saw him play in high school. (Armando Salguero)
- Dolphins OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre said the team has yet to define a role for OL Robert Hunt this season. (Salguero)
- Jeanpierre also said new C Matt Skura has been good at working on his snapping issues from last year with the Ravens. (Salguero)
- Dolphins WR coach Josh Grizzard said the wide receivers have true game speed beyond just fast 40 times: “Puts pressure on the defense.” (Joe Schad)
- Grizzard also said WRs Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson are not showing rust after opting out last year. (Beasley)
- On WR Preston Williams, Grizzard said they are happy with where he is at in his recovery from foot surgery. (Salguero)
- Dolphins ST coach Danny Crossman said rookie WR Jaylen Waddle will have the opportunity to return kicks (Beasley)
- The Dolphins put in a claim for OT Geron Christian, but the Texans had a higher priority. (Field Yates)
Jets
- Looking ahead to 2022, the Athletic’s Connor Hughes identifies safety as a potential need for the Jets, as Marcus Maye is the only definitive player in their plans and he’s technically not under contract beyond this season. Lamarcus Joyner is on just a one-year deal and Ashtyn Davis needs to continues to progress.
- Linebacker is in a similar spot. Hughes points out the Jets have thrown a lot of resources at the position, including signing Jarrad Davis and drafting Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen to join Blake Cashman and C.J. Mosley. But Cashman and Mosley have injury issues, Sherwood and Nasirildeen are Day 3 position converts and Davis was a bust with the Lions.
- As long as HC Robert Saleh is in charge, Hughes says the Jets will look to add premium resources to their defensive line and edge rushing group.
- The Jets hope the left side of their line is solidified but Hughes said C Connor McGovern, G Greg Van Roten and RT George Fant could all be cut and replaced if they don’t improve in 2021.
- And of course, Hughes mentions cornerback will still likely be a massive need in a year.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the Patriots are one of just four teams that have the cap space to trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones.
