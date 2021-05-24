AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins co-OC George Godsey said he has high expectations for QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2021.

“It’s Tua’s second year in the NFL, so we’re expecting to see a jump from him being able to retain information,” Godsey said, via Omar Kelly. “Identifying fronts, IDs, coverage, that will be a big difference from Year One to Year Two.”

Jets

Looking ahead to 2022, the Athletic’s Connor Hughes identifies safety as a potential need for the Jets, as Marcus Maye is the only definitive player in their plans and he’s technically not under contract beyond this season. Lamarcus Joyner is on just a one-year deal and Ashtyn Davis needs to continues to progress.

Patriots

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the Patriots are one of just four teams that have the cap space to trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones.