AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Cam Newton

Dolphins

When asked about Tua Tagovailoa bringing the offense together at the end of Wednesday’s practice, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki said the second-year quarterback is giving feedback to his teammates and taking the next step with his leadership.

“[He was] just kind of giving his evaluation of practice, things that were done well, things that weren’t done so well, what to improve on, just the basic stuff like that,” said Gesicki, via the team’s official Youtube. “And I think that’s the steppingstone that you’re talking about, bringing the whole offense together at the end of practice, being a leader. So just continue to build on stuff like that. So I’m happy he’s taken that role.”

Gesicki pointed out that Tagovailoa has shown improved decision-making and communication this offseason.

“And then just decision-making, kind of seeing things before they happen,” Gesicki said. “And then just kind of the communication aspect of it being the quarterback out there, getting guys in the right spot. You can tell that he’s super prepared both mentally and physically. He did a great job today and just continue to build on it.”

Gesicki added that Tagovailoa is more comfortable in their offense in its becoming “his show.”

“I think last year he was building on that,” Gesicki said. “And now, he feels comfortable. And now, it’s his show. I’m happy that he’s in that position and comfortable enough to pull the whole offense together after practice and give his evaluation. And it was just a good day.”

Jets

Jets’ new LB Jarrad Davis admitted that he contemplated retirement after his brief four years with the Lions from 2017-2020.

“I contemplated walking away,” Davis said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “I really did, man. But at the end of the day, like, I wouldn’t have felt right doing something else, you know?”

Davis feels that he was undergoing a personal mental battle during his first four years in the league.

“The battle’s up here,” Davis said. “And I was losing that battle every single day.”

Davis explained that he burned himself out by overemphasizing football and taking away the balance with his personal life.

“One thing that I was doing, and this is on me, I was making the game everything,” Davis said. “I was making myself the game. And when I was doing that, it just didn’t feel right. This is such a competitive sport at this level and you have to put your all into it. But there has to be balance. I had a personal life, but it wasn’t as important. I didn’t really care. If my personal life got in the way of football, it couldn’t exist. Living like that, I burned myself out. I had to do some things, take care of myself personally, mentally, emotionally — get back right and revitalize.”

Patriots

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick said that QB Cam Newton was the starting quarterback for New England, but added that everyone is going to be forced to earn their job.

“Yeah, that’s right everyone does start from scratch,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “Again, we all have to reestablish ourselves and that goes for a lot of other players that you could name as well that I’m sure in your mind you think they are starters, and maybe they are starters and they probably will be starters, but they all have to re-establish their positions. That’s across the board for the whole team. That doesn’t just pertain to one person or position.”

Patriots’ WR N’Keal Harry spoke to the media for the first time since requesting a trade out of New England: “Right now, I’m really not worried about anything trade-wise. I’m focused on how to be the best version of myself out on the field…I’m very OK with being a Patriot.” (Mike Reiss)

spoke to the media for the first time since requesting a trade out of New England: “Right now, I’m really not worried about anything trade-wise. I’m focused on how to be the best version of myself out on the field…I’m very OK with being a Patriot.” (Mike Reiss) Harry also says that he feels like he lost a step and is currently trying to get it back: “The past couple of years, I’ve been focusing on playing so big that I feel like I lost a little bit of my wiggle. So this past offseason, that’s what I focused on a lot. A lot of agility drills and stuff like that, just to try to get that wiggle back.” (Mike Reiss)