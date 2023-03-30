AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel believes that QB Tua Tagovailoa can return healthy next season and make a big impact on the field for Miami.

“He’s doing great,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa, via NFL.com. “He’s had a really good offseason with his family and training and positioning himself to feel good moving forward. He’s very healthy, vibrant, and I can see a hunger in him that I’m excited to watch play out.”

“He’s a younger player and he’s very honest and candid. But it also gives me a barometer,” McDaniel added. “He was doing a lot, he’s got a lot of room to grow, let’s just say that. He did an unbelievable job being able to lead an offense in year one. That’s a new language. This is his first year where he’s going to have continued offense, play caller, and position coach.”

McDaniel also commented on the team’s recent trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.

“This gives us an opportunity to be different. It was my first thought,” McDaniel said about his reaction to the trade. “Just going against both players at our cornerback position now, I know primarily you’re throwing away from one of them to whoever is covering the other guy. I think that Jalen, adding him to any defense makes them substantially better. But in our particular situation with our, specifically, our starting corner on the other side, you very rarely have an opportunity to put forth two guys of the same caliber like that and so that was pretty much the reaction, ‘Wow, that would be awesome, (general manager) Chris (Grier), please get it done.’ You know, one of those.” According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, TCU RB Kendre Miller (knee) is ahead of schedule with his recovery and met with the Dolphins on Wednesday before his pro day.

Jets When asked about whether he’s anxious about getting the deal for Rodgers done, Jets’ owner Woody Johnson said they are optimistic but are prepared to stick to their plan: “We’re anxious. I guess we look forward is that we’re optimistic, but we have a plan, so we’re willing to stick with our plan. And I don’t think anybody’s hyperventilating at this point,” via Rich Cimini.

Johnson said they've never been interested in potentially acquiring Ravens QB Lamar Jackson : "We're not gonna be distracted by a lot of other things that are happening that could be attractive in some people's minds. Gonna just stick to our plan." (Cimini)

: “We’re not gonna be distracted by a lot of other things that are happening that could be attractive in some people’s minds. Gonna just stick to our plan.” (Cimini) The Jets recently had a private meeting with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell , according to Tom Pelissero.

, according to Tom Pelissero. The Jets had a meeting with Louisville OT Trevor Reid at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson.

at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson. ECU RB Keaton Mitchell told reporters at his pro day that he has visits with the Falcons, Jets, Lions, and Packers (Billy Marshall)

told reporters at his pro day that he has visits with the Falcons, Jets, Lions, and Packers (Billy Marshall) Ole Miss RB Zach Evans has a pre-draft meeting set up with the Jets. (Jon Sokoloff)

