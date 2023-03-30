AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins

Dolphins
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel believes that QB Tua Tagovailoa can return healthy next season and make a big impact on the field for Miami.
“He’s doing great,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa, via NFL.com. “He’s had a really good offseason with his family and training and positioning himself to feel good moving forward. He’s very healthy, vibrant, and I can see a hunger in him that I’m excited to watch play out.”
“He’s a younger player and he’s very honest and candid. But it also gives me a barometer,” McDaniel added. “He was doing a lot, he’s got a lot of room to grow, let’s just say that. He did an unbelievable job being able to lead an offense in year one. That’s a new language. This is his first year where he’s going to have continued offense, play caller, and position coach.”
McDaniel also commented on the team’s recent trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.
“This gives us an opportunity to be different. It was my first thought,” McDaniel said about his reaction to the trade. “Just going against both players at our cornerback position now, I know primarily you’re throwing away from one of them to whoever is covering the other guy. I think that Jalen, adding him to any defense makes them substantially better. But in our particular situation with our, specifically, our starting corner on the other side, you very rarely have an opportunity to put forth two guys of the same caliber like that and so that was pretty much the reaction, ‘Wow, that would be awesome, (general manager) Chris (Grier), please get it done.’ You know, one of those.”
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, TCU RB Kendre Miller (knee) is ahead of schedule with his recovery and met with the Dolphins on Wednesday before his pro day.
Jets
- When asked about whether he’s anxious about getting the deal for Rodgers done, Jets’ owner Woody Johnson said they are optimistic but are prepared to stick to their plan: “We’re anxious. I guess we look forward is that we’re optimistic, but we have a plan, so we’re willing to stick with our plan. And I don’t think anybody’s hyperventilating at this point,” via Rich Cimini.
- Johnson said they’ve never been interested in potentially acquiring Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: “We’re not gonna be distracted by a lot of other things that are happening that could be attractive in some people’s minds. Gonna just stick to our plan.” (Cimini)
- The Jets recently had a private meeting with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, according to Tom Pelissero.
- The Jets had a meeting with Louisville OT Trevor Reid at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson.
- ECU RB Keaton Mitchell told reporters at his pro day that he has visits with the Falcons, Jets, Lions, and Packers (Billy Marshall)
- Ole Miss RB Zach Evans has a pre-draft meeting set up with the Jets. (Jon Sokoloff)
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes to his knowledge the Patriots are not one of the teams that have received permission to speak to Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins about a trade and contract.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes that in addition to the $19.45 million Hopkins is owed in 2023, his history with new Patriots OC Bill O’Brien is viewed as a significant obstacle to him coming to New England.
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft admitted he was “very disappointed” by how the team’s 2022 season played out: “I was very disappointed the way our season went. … My objective for our team is we make the playoffs. … We finished under .500, for the first time in a long time, so I thought changes had to be made.” (Ben Volin)
- Kraft said he felt like changes were needed after how things went last year: “I thought changes needed to be made (after last season).” (Ian Rapoport)
- As for QB Mac Jones, Kraft said: “I’m a big fan of Mac. … We experimented with some things last year that didn’t work. We made changed to put him in position to excel.”
- It’s surprising that it’s come to this, but Kraft offered HC Bill Belichick a vote of confidence: “I still believe in Bill.” (Chad Graff)
- Kraft spoke highly of Jerod Mayo as a coach: “Jerod is an individual, I think there is no ceiling on his ability to grow and how competent he is. … I was happy we were able to sit with him and keep him long-term. I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen.” (Rapoport)
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are expected to add former Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Keith Jones as a coaching assistant.
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, TCU RB Kendre Miller (knee) is ahead of schedule with his recovery and met with the Patriots on Wednesday before his pro day.
- The Patriots met with LSU DT Jaquelin Roy prior to his pro day on Wednesday, according to Doug Kyed.
- Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has visits scheduled with the Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, and Vikings. (Jon Sokoloff)
- The Patriots worked out Maryland K Chad Ryland at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
