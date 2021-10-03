AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Titans

Dolphins

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores spoke to the media about the poor performance by the team: “We played bad across the board. Offense. Defense. Kicking game. Drops. Penalties. Turnovers. We have a lot we have to fix. Offensively we couldn’t get anything going. We have to do a better job.” (Joe Schad)

According to Daniel Oyefusi, Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts was fined $10,300 for an unnecessary roughness penalty last week, while RB Malcolm Brown was fined $9,722 for a low block.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh explained why WR Denzel Mims was active in Week 4 against the Titans.

“He’s stacked up a third consecutive week of great, deliberate practice,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello. “He’s really getting comfortable within the offense. We’re excited to see him get his [opportunity]. … Again, it’s gotten to the point where he doesn’t even need to talk to the coach anymore. He’s just on the football field, he’s getting himself lined up and you’re seeing the speed and the athleticism that he has. So, [it’s] just a matter of getting him those opportunities, taking it to Sunday and executing with his teammates and being the guy that we expect him to be.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes that while Jets S Marcus Maye ‘s camp would love a trade to try and avoid being franchise-tagged again next offseason, his current tag salary is steep to ask another team to take on this year.

at some point in the next month than Maye or Mims. Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich has been impressed with fifth-round CB Michael Carter II who has stepped in at nickel corner: “I really feel like he has exceeded our expectations. He’s doing an exceptional job back there. He has become a real NFL corner, a real NFL nickel.”

Titans

Jets WR Corey Davis said he didn’t view this week’s matchup vs. Tennessee as a revenge game.

“It’s another week for me, to be honest,” Davis said, via Jets Wire. “It’s obvious, you know, I used to play for Tennessee, but I’m not going to make it bigger than what it is. It’s another week and it’s a big week for us, honestly. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Davis said the Titans weren’t interested in bringing him back during free agency: “I guess they just wanted to go in another direction. It’s all part of the business. I didn’t take it too hard.” (Jets Wire)

According to Jim Wyatt, DE David Long is earning more opportunities to rush the passes, while LB Rashaan Evans could be an edge option as DE Bud Dupree gets healthy.