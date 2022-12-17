AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki isn’t having the type of year he hoped for but is continuing to say the right things when questioned by the media.

“I just continue to come in here, be positive, with a positive attitude, try to be a good teammate, and try to handle my business like a professional,” Gesicki told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “That’s really all I can do. All I know how to do. I don’t, I don’t call the plays, I don’t draw them up. I just go out, execute, try to be the best teammate and guy in this locker room, and let everything else take over.”

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson said he had to “find the fun” in football again after being benched.

“The biggest thing for me mentally was finding the fun in football,” Wilson said, via Jets Wire. “I love this game. It definitely wasn’t lost, but I think you guys felt the frustration over some of those rough games.”

Wilson believes that despite being benched, he is still the future of the franchise.

“Yeah, I definitely believe in myself. Of course I have all the confidence in the world — I think that’s how it should be — but you gotta be able to prove that.”

Jets Garrett Wilson was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL. ( WRwas fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL. ( Ian Rapoport

Patriots

Tom E. Curran of NBCSports Boston doesn’t think that the Patriots have made a decision on OC Matt Patricia and play-calling duties for next season.

“No, I don’t [think a decision has been made],” Curran said, via Merloni, Fauria & Mego. “I really don’t. From conversations I’ve had, I think everything is TBD. If by the end of the year, the Patriots have turned a page and become much more against all odds competent, well then maybe they go in a different direction. They get their information from Bill [Belichick]. They get their information from Mac Jones, meaning the Krafts and anybody who’s involved in the decision-making.”

Curran expects HC Bill Belichick to ultimately have the final say in who takes over play-calling for their offense.

“But if it doesn’t, I think Bill will be the one who has the most latitude to say, ‘Okay, this is where we’re charting the course for from here on out.’ Now if charting that course says, ‘Yeah, we’re basically going to keep it the same and not bring out any outside ideas and we just think we were snake bit here a little bit,’ I think there might be pushback from ownership.”

The Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris has been downgraded to out for their Week 15 matchup with the Raiders.

has been downgraded to out for their Week 15 matchup with the Raiders. Andrew Callahan reports that t he Patriots Jakobi Meyers to play this week. expect WRto play this week.