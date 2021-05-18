AFC Notes: Dolphins, Raiders, Steelers

Dolphins

Dolphins’ RB Myles Gaskin says that the team has an entirely new playbook for the upcoming season with co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville taking over.

“It’s definitely different. A whole new playbook,” Gaskin said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s not the same as last year.”

Aaron Wilson reports that Saints had committed to re-signing CB Trill Williams and had a new contract prepared for him. However, the Dolphins had already claimed Williams off of waivers from New Orleans.

Raiders

Raiders’ first-round pick OL Alex Leatherwood was asked what makes him want to be a leader among his teammates.

“It’s not by choice, but it’s really just by my nature and personality,” Leatherwood told Lincoln Kennedy via the Raiders’ Twitter account. “A lot of people are just drawn to me. I’m not the type of dude for a lot of attention, but going into my senior year I knew I had to embrace that position of being a leader. I knew the goals I wanted me and my team to accomplish and wanted everyone to be on the same page to do the things we needed to do to be national champions.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cam Heyward said the defense is most looking forward to reaping the benefits that RB Najee Harris will bring.

“I think as a defender, we’re most excited to have him,” Heyward said, via NFL.com. “Having a guy like that that can tote the rock 30 to 40 times a game really puts an ease for the defense. He can do multiple things. I think the investment in our offense this year has been huge.” Heyward also defended QB Ben Roethlisberger despite the quarterback’s rough end to last season. “We know he’s an explosive quarterback that can throw the ball all over the field,” Heyward said. “But I think around (him), we’ve just got to be complementary, whether it’s on offense, defense, special teams. Ben’s still got the goods. Anyone that tells you otherwise, they haven’t really looked at football. You give that guy a good running game and tell him he doesn’t have to throw the ball 50, 60 times, he’s going to be that much more dangerous, and I think we’re looking forward to that. It’s going to be pretty good longevity-wise if he wants to keep playing.”