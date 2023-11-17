AFC Notes: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Regarding Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson‘s appearance in Week 4 against the Ravens, HC Kevin Stefanski believes the rookie quarterback entered a difficult situation and a full week of preparation will be beneficial for him.

“I think with Dorian in that game, again, that was a tough spot that he was in,” Stefanski said, via the team’s YouTube. “So I think this week, having a full week of preparation knowing that he’s going to be the starter, I think, is important. Every backup will tell you — and it’s the truth — they have to be ready to go after the first play, after the second play, if the starter needs a shoelace, you have to be ready to go. So, he’s prepared himself all season. Just felt like this was the right thing for the team.”

Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson has been working “very hard” to improve.

“Young player, works very hard,” Stefanski said. “Gave him a scout team game ball last week with his work prepping our defense for the Ravens. So, he’s gotten better and better, I think, in practice. Works very hard in the meeting room with all those guys and AVP [offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt]. So, he’s working very hard.”

Stefanski said they are still “counting on” P.J. Walker and he must be ready to go if called upon.

“I would tell you with PJ, he’s still a guy that we’re counting on,” Stefanski said. “He’s done a great job in the meeting room, on the practice field. [He’s] led us in these games. He has to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Just felt like this was the right decision for the team right now.”

Ravens

Ravens’ Hall of Famer Ray Lewis thinks LB Roquan Smith has a similar personality to him when he was playing and has an innate ability to improve his teammates.

“He has a personality that is similar to my personality on how you engage other people to get them to play outside of who they are,” Lewis said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Lewis added Smith is proving to be a true leader.

“When you look around the league, there’s only a handful of leaders that can actually lead a team to a championship,” said Lewis. “I think Roquan is one of them.”

Smith thinks some of his pregame speeches echo Lewis’ words.

“Honestly, man, some words sound like something Ray would say,” Smith said.

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly believes this is the last season for Steelers OC Matt Canada in Pittsburgh unless QB Kenny Pickett takes a huge leap forward over the remainder of the season.

in Pittsburgh unless QB takes a huge leap forward over the remainder of the season. He adds the Steelers will be patient with Pickett and give him the duration of his rookie contract to develop and improve.