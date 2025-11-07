AFC Notes: Dre’Mont Jones, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LG Joel Bitonio was asked if he’s thinking about the future of his career past this season: “I try and take it game by game, week by week…think about that stuff in the offseason. Trying to beat the Jets this week.” (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Baltimore added DL Dre’Mont Jones from the Titans to bolster a pass rush that is near the bottom of the league with just 11 sacks. Ravens HC John Harbaugh thinks he’s a perfect scheme fit and anticipates him making his debut in Week 10.

“I think he can help a lot, we’re really happy with it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s a good fit for us. The system he’s been in the last three years is the same system. He picks it up quickly. He’s a really good fit style of play wise. We absolutely will get him weaved into it right away and he’ll be playing on Sunday.”

Ravens DC Zach Orr on new DL Dre’Mont Jones: “I anticipate he’ll line up more on the interior than he did at Tennessee.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling said he jumped at the opportunity to continue his career with QB Aaron Rodgers, who he has a great relationship with.

“He’s the best that ever played this game, man,” Valdes-Scantling said, via ESPN. “So it’s pretty easy when you got that guy under center and just being on the same page. We built a great rapport over the four years that we got to play together, and he’s one of my closest friends in this NFL thing that I’ve ever made. He’s taught me a lot, so just being able to be around him again and get some more knowledge four years later, I’m excited about it.”

Valdes-Scantling said it was a “joint effort” between him and Rodgers to bring him to Pittsburgh.

“He called, and we talked about it a couple times, and he said he would love to have me here, made his pitch, and it was down to the wire, to be honest,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I was already on the West Coast, so it was kind of easier to stay over there moving around and stuff. But going back home for a week and get reset and I said, ‘Hey man, I want to keep playing this thing.’ And gave Aaron a call and he was like, ‘let’s do it.‘”