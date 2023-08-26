AFC Notes: Duane Brown, Ezekiel Elliott, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Dianna Russini reports that the Bills, Lions, and Ravens were all interested in trading the 49ers for QB Trey Lance in deals that mainly involved a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder. The Cowboys then offered a fourth and the deal was accepted by San Francisco.

Jets

Jets LT Duane Brown was confident with how his shoulder held up in his return to practice.

“It was the first time I got to strike somebody who weighed 300 pounds and see what it felt like,” Brown said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I was encouraged.”

Brown added that he’s ahead of schedule in his rehab process and is hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“Honestly, it should’ve been longer based off of when I got [surgery] and everything they had to do,” Brown explained. “I’m kind of beating the odds.”

Brown explained that he’s attempting to get back on the field as soon as possible because he sees New York as a legitimate contender.

“I’ve accomplished everything I can in this league as an individual, but I want to win,” he said. “We have an amazing chance of that. I’m just trying to do my part.”

Brown believes that he’s in great shape despite playing late into his 30’s. He still has good football left in the tank.

“We have a tough schedule this year, some guys that are really dominant on the edge,” Brown said. “To give myself a chance to be great, to give us a chance to win like we want to, I need that best version of myself. I feel a lot better than I did going into last year.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott believes he’s a great fit in New England and feels comfortable within the offense.

“I think if you look at my play style and the culture of this team, it’s a good match. I think I’m a good fit,” Elliott said, via ESPN. “I was at home for a long time, so I thought I definitely should come in and be kind of an energizer boost. The transition has been good. I’ve been getting along with the team. Love the coaches, love the atmosphere and love this program. Just having fun.”

Elliott added that RB Rhamondre Stevenson shares a similar running style to him and believes the two will complement each other.

“He’s a back that has a similar running style as me, so I think we’ll be able to complement each other very well,” Elliott said.

Patriots DB Adrian Phillips believes Elliott is still the player he once was and has been a great addition to the locker room.

“He looks good. You can tell he’s a guy that’s hungry, and motivated, and wants to prove he’s still Zeke,” Phillips said. “I think he is, and it’s been fun to have him. He wants to come in and learn what the culture is here. He hasn’t tried to step on anyone’s toes — the first thing he did was come in and say, ‘What’s up?’ to everybody’ — and wants to get to know everybody. He’s a cool guy.“