AFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel indicated backup QB Mike White is in the league’s concussion protocol after irregularities were noticed during Saturday’s preseason game, per Cameron Wolfe.
- McDaniel said OL Isaiah Wynn did well with “attacking techniques” and continues to improve at the left guard position, via Joe Schad.
- McDaniel said rookie RB Devon Achane (shoulder) is considered week-to-week but avoided a serious injury. (Schad)
- Per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Dolphins OL Robert Jones suffered an MCL sprain in his knee and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, without undergoing surgery. (Josh Moser)
Jets
- Kyle Brandt asked veteran free agent OT Jason Peters about the possibility of joining the Jets: “They give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out. That’s what I do. I’m a straight professional when it comes to that. Helping the young guys- if they want me to sit, you know I’ll sit.”
Patriots
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick said he never discussed potentially acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Packers: “I personally didn’t talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers, no… I mean look, I mean Aaron Rodgers is a great player. That’s not really, that’s not anything I was aware of,” via Mike Giardi.
- Patriots QB Mac Jones said WR Demario Douglas has been impressive in practice despite not having the largest frame for a receiver: “He’s not the biggest-framed guy, not the most impressive when you see him, but when you see him out on the field, you’re like, ‘OK, this kid can play football.’ And that’s what I love about him,” per Zack Cox.
- Jones said rookie CB Isaiah Bolden is doing well after being carted off of the field due to a head injury against the Packers: “He’s doing better, which I know for a fact.” (Cox)
- Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott’s one-year deal carries a base value of $3 million and includes a $600,000 signing bonus, a $1.55 million salary with $500,000 of it guaranteed, along with $850,000 in per-game bonus, and another $3 million through incentives, per Ben Volin.
- Elliott’s $3 million through incentive includes $300,000 each for appearing in 50, 55, 60, 65, and 70 percent of snaps in 2023, along with another $300,000 each for reaching 975 combined yards from scrimmage, 1,100 yards, 1,225 yards, 1,350 yards, and 1,475 yards. (Volin)
