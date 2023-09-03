AFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke about the team having Super Bowl expectations after adding offensive players such as QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Dalvin Cook.

“I’ll let everybody debate what that looks like,” Douglas said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We’re not running or hiding from any expectations that are out there. I think, when the dust settles, you want to be in the conversation as one of those teams that can compete for a Super Bowl. You get a ticket into the dance and anything happens.”

“We’re ready,” Douglas added. “We’re really not looking any further than the Buffalo Bills. Again, guys, this is the three-time defending AFC East champions coming into MetLife. We know what kind of task that is to compete against them. We’re excited to be in the conversations as one of the better teams in the league. Excitement doesn’t win games. We’ve got a lot to prove.”

Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott spoke about his move from Texas to Massachusetts, as he joins a new team for the first time in his career.

“Still haven’t found a place to live or anything, but just as fast as I can, getting that all that together. …I’m just taking it day by day,” Elliott told A to Z Sports’ Sophie Weller. “Hopefully we got a couple more months before we get some snow.”

Patriots

According to Albert Breer, the Patriots were the only team to put a waiver claim on QB Matt Corral .

. Breer notes New England had “great intel” on Corral given OC Bill O’Brien ‘s relationship with Corral’s college head coach, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin .

‘s relationship with Corral’s college head coach, Ole Miss’ . Breer points out that Patriots executives Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf also did a “ton of work” on Corral ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

and also did a “ton of work” on Corral ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots Cody Chrest, T.J. Luther (signed), Shi Smith and hosted Jalen Reagor (signed) for a visit. worked out wide receivers(signed),and hosted(signed) for a visit.