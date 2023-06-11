AFC Notes: Frank Clark, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton thinks it was “flattering” to be a part of trade rumors earlier this offseason, but he ultimately wants to remain in Denver.

“It’s flattering that other teams see me as a guy that can come in and be a guy for them,” Sutton said, via the team’s Twitter. “I love that I’m here. This is where, ultimately — you guys know — that I want to be at. This is home.”

Sutton said new HC Sean Payton has helped bring his winning culture to the Broncos.

“I’ve been able to come here and continue to build on the things that we’re aspiring to get to — coach Payton coming in and bringing the culture that he’s brought in, bringing the guys that he’s brought in. Everybody’s bought in and ready to take this thing to the next level.”

Chargers

Chargers OL Corey Linsley believes the team could’ve done a better job running the ball last year and said that the blocking up front needs to improve.

“I think it’s really obvious the running game lacked,” Linsley said, via Los Angeles Daily News. “The protection game, I think we could be better. That’s what this offseason, a lot of it, has been about from a protection standpoint. The communication, the simplification of everything, and also relying on our instincts more and helping out everybody as much as we can.”

While he believes the line is improving, Linsley said the group is going to continue to hammer home the issue of getting better push up front.

“I feel like we’re making a lot of improvement even right now,” he said. “But the run game, we’ll take accountability for that. I’m sure you could pick apart a bunch of different reasons, but ultimately, up front, that’s something we take pride in. We want to run the ball (well). Every O-line in the NFL wants to run the ball (well). For us to fall significantly below our standard, I think that’s in the back of our minds. So, that’ll be a key point for us all throughout camp and continue on into the season.”

Linsley added that the team is working through the nuances of a new offensive system under OC Kellen Moore.

“Everybody’s running game is different,” Linsley said. “We’ve got to learn this one. I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Any issues that we have had we’ve been able to work through them. But, as of right now, we’ve got to just do our job. We’ve got to be a lot better than we were last year.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley declined to comment on free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins, saying he is excited about his current group of receivers. (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

Former Chiefs DE Frank Clark spoke about leaving Kansas City for the rival Broncos, which he mainly attributes to his salary cap situation.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business, but I took a pay cut for years at a time,” Clark said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. ”I think it was two years in a row I had to take a pay cut, which is fine. But going into my third year, I had a pretty great year. I helped my team win another Super Bowl, and I do what I have to do. But then I have big pay coming in next year on my deal, $20-plus million I think, which is high as shit. Obviously, it’s high, man, in this era of football, especially in this era of [salary] cap, too. So, we obviously know something has to be worked out. I wasn’t asking for an out-the-ballpark number. I wasn’t asking for $15 million to $20 million. My agent, he basically just gave me the scoop and said [the Chiefs said], ‘We’re trying to get something done with a few other guys on the team,’ and I said, ‘I’m with you. I understand fully.’ And he said, ‘If it comes around in free agency if we can make something work out later on, let’s stay in contact and we can work something out.’ And I said, ‘All right, I got you.’ And that was basically the gist of the conversation.”

Clark says there are no hard feelings with the team he found Super Bowl success with.

“No, it was nothing said [about taking a pay cut], because it was more him saying like, ‘Yo, I don’t want to offer you a number that you’re going to feel disrespected if I offer you, to keep it real with you,’” Clark concluded. “I feel like we both enjoyed the time. I enjoyed my time in KC. I enjoyed the relationship that I built with everybody. There are no hard feelings to anybody in that building.”