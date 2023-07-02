AFC Notes: Frank Clark, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

New Broncos DE Frank Clark is determined to see the team restored to its former status as playoff contenders. He is also excited to work with HC Sean Payton and pass-rusher Randy Gregory.

“The situation with Sean Payton is good for me,” Clark told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountaintop.”

Chargers

Chargers’ new OC Kellen Moore said Justin Herbert‘s arm strength and athleticism have been qualities that stand out to him so far this offseason.

“Yeah, there’s some obvious stuff,” Moore said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “The biggest thing is obviously his arm talent. But his combination of size, throwing ability, athleticism, I mean, there’s only a few on earth that can have that combination, and play at such a high level. It’s really fun to see. I was a 6-foot, kind of hanging-on quarterback for six years. And I laugh, there’s a few throws sometimes he makes that I say, I would never think about trying that throw, but here we are. It’s opened my eyes to some things.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is looking forward to what veterans DL Charles Omenihu and LB Drue Tranquill can contribute to the defense in their first season with the team.

“They’re doing a great job,” Spagnuolo said, via ChiefsWire.com. “They’re terrific, both of those guys are pros, real intelligent football players (and I’m) really happy with what they’ve done to this point and where they’re at. I’m glad we got them. I just think both of those guys elevate their positions and I think that gives us a lot. We’ll see how we work them all in, it’s going to take a little while for that but right now. (But) from what I’ve seen, Drue’s made a lot of plays. You know, for a lineman in these practices, we can’t finish. You’ve got to stay away from the quarterback, and you know, they pull up so it’s a little bit tougher to tell there but (I) love they way both of those guys operate.”