AFC Notes: Isiah Pacheco, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke about his approach to the offseason, with his new RT Mike McGlinchey weighing in with his opinion as well.

“I wanted to have the best offseason of my life,’’ Wilson told Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Ultimately we want to be the best version of ourselves. I’m better than ever. I feel great, I feel lean and mean and ready to go. You always want to be in the best shape of your life, I’m ready for that, better than ever. Every year you reflect. Things you can always do better, things you can work on.’’

“For the longest time I really couldn’t stand Russell because of how many times he beat us,’’ McGlinchey said. “But to be in the locker room with him, to be in the huddle with him has been awesome … he’s a workhorse. He’s addicted to this game … with coach, with us, with the talent that we have one this team; I think we have a really good shot to get Russ to even higher heights than he’s been.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Kellen Moore said they are implementing some aspects of Los Angeles’ previous system and some of what he’s bringing from the Cowboys.

“I think this is a very good process because it’s new to a lot of guys,” Moore said, via Elliott Teaford of the Los Angeles Daily News. “We’re able to carry over what we can from the past couple of years and build off some of the Dallas stuff that’s coming from a scheme standpoint. But you’ve got to keep it tight and keep it condensed. There’s a lot of different ways of playing football, but you’ve got to keep it tight and condensed so these guys can play fast.”

When asked about how the Chargers could improve their running game, Moore responded they want to build on what they’ve done well but can make improvements with some schematic changes.

“That’s a great question,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of good things here, so certainly we’ve tried to embrace that as much as we can, to keep all the good that’s in place and, hopefully, bring a few things in some other areas that can help us, as well. Statistically, the run game, you want a little bit more out of it… Schematically, there will always be little adjustments, little flavors, that may look different.”

Chargers OL Rashawn Slater said Moore has “simplified” their offense and it’s allowing them to move “a lot quicker.”

“For us, up front, he’s really simplified a lot of things,” Slater said. “He’s allowed us to go a lot quicker and not think as much, which we always love. I think it’s going to be really fun. I think, like I said, simplification. You’d be surprised how much can change in the run game whenever certain rules are re-arranged, just the coaching points change a little bit. I think that’s going to allow us to play really fast and give us a chance to get explosive-type plays.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB coach Todd Pinkston says that RB Isiah Pacheco has shown his maturity at OTAs.

“He’s not missing anything,” Pinkston said, via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s not missing anything. He comes to the meetings. He actually, if he’s on a field not doing his rehab, he’s actually getting a lot of mental reps, helping the young guys out, actually helping me out as well. So I don’t think he’s missing anything besides the physical part because he is getting all the mental parts of it.”